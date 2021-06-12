G7 summit fashion: Jill Biden, Kate Middleton, Carrie Johnson and Brigitte Macron dress up for royal reception

The world's leaders gathered at Cornwall's the Eden Project for an afternoon with Queen Elizabeth II

The G7 summit is well and truly underway in Cornwall, with the leaders of the world’s seven most advanced economies gathered to discuss trade, the coronavirus and unity.

To welcome the leaders to British shores, Queen Elizabeth II last night hosted an early evening soiree, attended by the leaders and their partners, as well as members of the British royal family.

Held at the Eden Project, which describes itself as "the largest rainforest in captivity", the domed eco-tourism resort's lush green planting provided a verdant backdrop for the event.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at a scale model of Big Lunch events, as they attend a drinks reception on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Eden Project in Cornwall, Britain June 11, 2021. Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at a scale model of Big Lunch events, as they attend a drinks reception on the sidelines of the G7 summit. Reuters

Joining the Queen was the US President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr Jill Biden. Entering via a floral archway, the President wore a classic cut black suit with a striped tie, a look discreetly echoed in the dark piping of the Gabriela Hearst trench coat worn by his wife. Underneath, she wore a dark floral dress, paired with dark navy pumps and a Larroude’s Erin clutch.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wore a dark grey suit and blue tie, while his new wife, Carrie Johnson, championed a British brand, wearing a floral dress by The Vampire's Wife. With its sleek lines, and flounced sleeves, the brand, founded by former model Suzie Cave, is a fashion favourite. Johnson paired her dress with yellow gold Prada sling-backs and a yellow gold Dionysus bag by Gucci.

ST AUSTELL, ENGLAND - JUNE 11: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (2nd L) chats with Queen Elizabeth II and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko Suga as he hosts a drinks reception for Queen Elizabeth II and G7 leaders at at The Eden Project during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall, England. UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, hosts leaders from the USA, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada at the G7 Summit. This year the UK has invited India, South Africa, and South Korea to attend the Leaders' Summit as guest countries as well as the EU. (Photo by Jack Hill - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
The G7 leaders gather at The Eden Project during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall. Getty

Earlier in the day, Johnson shook up convention when she wore a bright pink Roksanda dress to meet with first lady Dr Jill Biden. Rented, rather than bought, the dress highlighted Johnson's preference for a more environmentally friendly approach. She also rented her wedding dress for her recent marriage to Boris Johnson. Designed by Greek name Christos Costarellos, the look was hired from the dress rental site, MyWardrobe HQ.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the event wearing a crisp white, semi-fitted Alexander McQueen coat dress, snugly tailored through the torso, before fanning out into knife pleats. She paired the look with neutral pumps. Her husband, Prince William, opted for a slim-cut dark navy suit, and a blue tie.

The Queen, meanwhile, chose a cream dress covered in tendrils of leaves and flowers, paying homage to her surroundings.

The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, wore a mid blue pinstripe suit, and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, wore an intricately patterned blue and white dress, paired with classic two-toned Chanel shoes.

The Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also wore a classical dark navy suit, while his wife, Mariko, wore a simple fitted jacket and skirt in soft grey, with floral embroidery around the neckline and hips.

Brigitte Macron, the wife of the French President Emmanuel Macron, arrived wearing a sophisticated white ensemble, featuring a funnel neck, shoulder buttons and a bias cut skirt. It was her third look for the day, having arrived to the UK wearing a knee-length, boucle tweed Chanel coat, before changing into a bold, royal blue coat and matching shift dress, with Eyeline pumps by Louis Vuitton - one of her favourite brands.

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, choose to go against the grain, wearing a pale grey fitted suit, with a pale pink tie and light brown shoes.

The three-day summit is expected to end with an agreement to share one billion vaccine doses around the world by the end of 2022.

