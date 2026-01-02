Significance of the Quran at Zohran Mamdani's swearing-in ceremony

At the stroke of midnight on January 1, Zohran Mamdani made a series of historic firsts as mayor of New York City by becoming the first Muslim, first South Asian and first African-born person to hold that position.

Underscoring these milestones was another historic choice – a centuries-old Quran picked by his wife, Rama Duwaji, from the New York Public Library.

Mamdani took his oath at a decommissioned subway station beneath New York City Hall by placing his hand on two Qurans – a pocket-sized manuscript dating to the late 18th or early 19th century and one belonging to his grandfather. A third Quran belonging to his grandmother was used at his inauguration later in the day, when Mamdani took another oath alongside his wife.

The manuscript was on loan from New York Public Library's Schomburg Centre for Research in Black Culture, named after Arturo Schomburg, a black Puerto Rican historian whose collection documented the global contributions of people of African descent.

“This specific Quran, which Arturo Schomburg preserved for the knowledge and enjoyment of all New Yorkers, symbolises a greater story of inclusion, representation and civic-mindedness,” said Anthony W Marx, president and chief executive of The New York Public Library.

Zohran Mamdani takes oath as New York mayor at public inauguration 01:35

The Quran is written in black and red ink. The lack of opulent illumination indicates that it was intended for an ordinary reader and everyday use, the New York Public Library said. Although neither dated nor signed, the Quran’s minute naskh script and its binding, featuring a gilt-stamped medallion filled with a floral composition, suggest it was produced in Ottoman Syria in the 19th century.

The choice of the Quran is also significant as the Schomburg Centre just marked its 100th anniversary in 2025.

“As we celebrate one hundred years of collecting, preserving and sharing the riches of global Black culture at this singular institution, we are delighted that Mayor Mamdani selected the Quran from our namesake’s personal collection to mark this historic moment for New York City,” said Schomburg Centre director Joy L Bivins.

The Schomburg Quran is believed to have been produced in Ottoman Syria in the 19th century. Jonathan Blanc / The New York Public

Schomburg's original collection of 4,000 items, including this Quran, was acquired by New York Public Library in 1926.

“The significance of this Quran extends far beyond the beauty of its pages,” said Hiba Abid, curator of Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies at New York Public Library. “It is a Quran close to the people, not only because of its simple craftsmanship, but also because it is part of the collections of the nation's largest public library system.

“Its importance lies not in luxury, but in accessibility, and we hope it inspires more New Yorkers to explore the rich diversity of our Middle Eastern and Islamic collections.”

Schomburg’s copy of the Quran will go on display at the New York Public Library from January 6.

