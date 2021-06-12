The pictures and crafts from London's 'Silk Road'

A stone’s through from Regent’s Canal, it is a fitting location for the exotic imports on display.

Londoners can get a glimpse into the Orient in the heart of one of city’s biggest mixed use urban spaces. Strolling through the pop-up Silk Road Bazaar, The National watched on as people marvelled at the striking wares from territories that have been largely unreachable over the past year.

A stone’s through from Regent’s Canal where barges once unloaded their goods, it is a fitting location for the exotic imports on display.

Stalls parade a vivid range of craftsmanship, including Ottoman-inspired silks from Turkey, textiles and handmade jewellery from Pakistan, leather accessories from Egypt, and colourful Uzbek hats.

Read More

Sheki was a pit stop on the Silk Road. GettyShebeke and the Silk Road: exploring unparalleled crafts

The artisan vendors are selling goods from countries along the historic Silk Road trading route.

Supported by the Aga Khan Foundation, the bazaar was staged to compliment the similarly themed open-air photography exhibition currently featured in nearby Granary Square in London’s Kings Cross.

Silk Road: A Living History documents photographer Christopher Wilton-Steer’s 40,000km journey along the world’s oldest trade route. Comprised of over 160 photographs, the exhibition invites viewers to take a journey from London to Beijing.

“I wanted to photograph the people, places and cultures in between, and to look at the variety of different cultural expressions, architecture, art, design culture and to really present a pretty diverse picture about the Silk Road historically, but also what it's like today,” Mr Wilton-Steer told The National at the bazaar.

At a time of limited travel, he said he hoped the exhibition would provide visitors with an escape from the UK into other worlds.

“It’s like when you travel and you go and you want to take a bit of that local heritage back with you so I always felt that the market for these products was international and so the big hope is that this will be a success and people will like it.”

The beauty of culture in the Middle East is very important to me because often in the media it's very negative

Soraya Syed, calligrapher

As will hopefully also the vendors, one of those being S Jo, a hand-crafted jewellery made by traditional craftswomen in Pakistan. The accessories brand was founded 10 years ago by Seher Mirza as part of her PhD design research at the Royal College of Art in London. The social enterprise is committed to empowering village-based women artisans of stitch-craft.

“The idea was to do design workshops and have a creative space for women and myself, and then just create different products,” said Mirza, whose label has been sold at the V&A and Whitworth Art Gallery in Manchester.

The bazaar is a pilot project but both organisers and vendors say there’s scope for it to happen more regularly.

Classically trained calligrapher Soraya Syed told The National it was an important way of communicating to the public.

“The beauty of culture in the Middle East is very important to me because often in the media it's very negative. So this is our way of balancing that and showing the other side especially as we've been in lockdown for so long,” said Syed at her stall, Art of the Pen.

Like many among the bustling crowd she was ‘delighted’ at the physical human interaction after a year of lockdowns.

After studying Arabic in Egypt the British artist of French and Pakistani heritage learned the traditional Islamic penmanship in Turkey and has been exhibited in several exhibitions as well as live calligraphy performances. She also created a mobile phone app called Nuqta, which creates a social-led archive of Arabic calligraphy.

Under the auspices of the global Aga Khan Development Network, the UK-based foundation arm is one of the best-known international development organisations to partner with communities across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The Silk Road Bazaar is on at Canopy Market from Friday 11th June until Sunday 13th June.

The Silk Road: A Living History exhibition runs until September.

Updated: June 12, 2021 04:29 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
An activist wears a giant head depicting Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he marches through the streets during a demonstration in Falmouth, Cornwall. AP

Swords out as the G7 nations bicker on the Cornish coast

World
Ali Jawad always had big sporting dreams. For a boy born with no legs, achieving them in the Paralympic arena was already going to be a challenge - but he could have had no idea back then just how arduous a journey it would be. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A man possessed: the guiding light of Paralympian Ali Jawad

Europe
Kathryn Wainwright is in hotel quarantine after flying to the UK from Abu Dhabi. Courtesy, Kathryn Wainwright

On board first direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Heathrow since UK red list changes

Europe
One of eight billboards by artist Mathilda Della Torre that aims to highlight the suffering of refugees. Buildhollywood

Designer's powerful art project shines spotlight on refugees’ plight across UK

Europe
Farmer Philip Hughes (left) has made a good return since buying is first crypto mining rig from supplier Josh Riddett two years ago. Courtesy Easy Crypto Hunter

How British farmers use cow manure to create new crypto coins

Energy
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez