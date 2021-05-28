Sky News Arabia clinches several honours at global Telly Awards

Sky News Arabia was handed several prizes at the respected global Telly Awards this week.

The Abu Dhabi broadcaster was silver winner for a segment about women footballers who pursued a Guinness World Record attempt.

It also secured an award for a broadcast about family honour crimes in Palestine.

A third show about an Emirati woman engineer who built the UAE's first home-grown car was recognised by judges.

Youssef Tsouri, director of news at Sky News Arabia, said: “The remarkable development of the channel’s programmes, including the quality and the content presented, is part of our vision for continuous development and our strategy to produce content on a global level."

The Telly Awards, hosted in New York this week, also handed out prizes to Netflix, BBC News and Conde Nast.

Among the winners was Jennifer Garner for her "pretend cooking show", which was popular with viewers during the US coronavirus lockdown.

Founded in 2012, Sky News Arabia has grown to become one of the region's most-watched television channels.

Operated by International Media Investments (IMI), the owner of The National, it broadcasts around the clock to households across the Arabic-speaking world.

A segment on Emirati women footballers was recognised in the prizes. Courtesy: Sky News Arabia

