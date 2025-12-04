Lebanese men with a poster of Pope Leo XIV and a Hezbollah flag in Beirut last week. AFP
Iraq freezes assets linked to Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis

US pressure could be behind surprise move against allies to Iran-backed political parties and militias in Iraq

Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

December 04, 2025

Iraq has frozen assets of Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis in a significant move to curb the financing of US-designated groups, according to a copy of the Iraqi Gazette.

The publication, issued November 18 on Iraq’s Justice Ministry website, lists the two groups among other individuals and organisations accused of terrorism and financing extremists.

The decision is based on a “confidential” report submitted by the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Office, it said.

Iraq is “freezing the movable and immovable assets and economic resources” belonging to the listed individuals and entities, it added. Hezbollah and the Houthis had “taken part in a terrorist attack”, it said, without giving more details.

Both groups are allied to Iran-backed Shiite political parties and armed factions.

The US has been actively working to cut off funding to Hezbollah and the Houthis, imposing sanctions on individuals and entities accused of helping make financial transactions for them.

There was no immediate comment from the Iraqi government.

Who's who in Yemen conflict

Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government

Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council

Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south

Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

