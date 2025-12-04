Iraq freezes assets linked to Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis

Iraq has frozen assets of Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis in a significant move to curb the financing of US-designated groups, according to a copy of the Iraqi Gazette.

The publication, issued November 18 on Iraq’s Justice Ministry website, lists the two groups among other individuals and organisations accused of terrorism and financing extremists.

The decision is based on a “confidential” report submitted by the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Office, it said.

Iraq is “freezing the movable and immovable assets and economic resources” belonging to the listed individuals and entities, it added. Hezbollah and the Houthis had “taken part in a terrorist attack”, it said, without giving more details.

Both groups are allied to Iran-backed Shiite political parties and armed factions.

The US has been actively working to cut off funding to Hezbollah and the Houthis, imposing sanctions on individuals and entities accused of helping make financial transactions for them.

There was no immediate comment from the Iraqi government.

