French astronaut shares images of Dubai from orbit and hints at involvement in Expo 2020

Thomas Pesquet is on board the International Space Station for a six-month mission

One of the images French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared from onboard the International Space Station. Twitter 
One of the images French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared from onboard the International Space Station. Twitter 

A French astronaut shared pictures of Dubai taken from orbit and hinting at his possible involvement in Expo 2020.

Thomas Pesquet, a European Space Agency astronaut currently on board the International Space Station, on Wednesday tweeted two pictures of the Palm taken from orbit.

He is on a six-month mission, named Alpha, and will become the first French commander of the space station in a month-long stint.

“When you see these palm trees from space, you know you are looking at Dubai,” he wrote.

“100 days until the World Expo opens there. The French pavilion is set to be on point, I might be involved in some way 😉 #MissionAlpha.”

The French pavilion, which was completed in April, will highlight the country’s gastronomic and cultural assets, as well as its innovations.

Read More

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid unveils the logo for Expo 2020 Dubai, based on a 4,000-year-old gold ring, in 2016. Courtesy: Dubai Government Media OfficeSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid marks 100-day countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai: 100 facts that tell the story of the world fair

Expo 2020 Dubai: France pavilion to highlight country's food, culture and innovation

Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, said it would be an expression of “the wish for 21st-century enlightenment”.

For Mr Pesquet, Mission Alpha will include four spacewalks and more than 230 experiments.

"There is one that is really exciting," he told France 24.

"We are going to study mini-brains, stem cells – we can't yet imagine the applications that that can have.”

Much of the work will involve preparations for the next stage of space exploration, which takes on more importance every day, he said.

"It's a way to practise our scales to work our way towards the Moon, towards Mars. For sure, that is everybody's goal,” he said.

UAE from space: in pictures

Updated: June 24, 2021 10:02 AM

SHARE

SHARE

More on Expo 2020
Al Wasl Plaza is lit up on Wednesday night to mark 100 days until the event begins. Wam

Expo 2020 Dubai: 100 facts that tell the story of the world fair

UAE
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid unveils the logo for Expo 2020 Dubai, based on a 4,000-year-old gold ring, in 2016. Courtesy: Dubai Government Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid marks 100-day countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

UAE Government
Visitors will walk into a garden at the lower level that features a pond filled with plants that suck up pollutants from the air.

Expo 2020 Dubai: take a walk in the park at the Singapore pavilion

Heritage
Mobility Pavilion at Expo2020 Dubai for a shorthand piece Expo Behind the Scenes

100 days to Expo 2020 Dubai: from design to reality and beyond

UAE
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai

Beyond The Headlines
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read