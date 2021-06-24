French astronaut shares images of Dubai from orbit and hints at involvement in Expo 2020

A French astronaut shared pictures of Dubai taken from orbit and hinting at his possible involvement in Expo 2020.
Thomas Pesquet, a European Space Agency astronaut currently on board the International Space Station, on Wednesday tweeted two pictures of the Palm taken from orbit.
He is on a six-month mission, named Alpha, and will become the first French commander of the space station in a month-long stint.
“When you see these palm trees from space, you know you are looking at Dubai,” he wrote.
“100 days until the World Expo opens there. The French pavilion is set to be on point, I might be involved in some way 😉 #MissionAlpha.”
The French pavilion, which was completed in April, will highlight the country’s gastronomic and cultural assets, as well as its innovations.
Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, said it would be an expression of “the wish for 21st-century enlightenment”.
For Mr Pesquet, Mission Alpha will include four spacewalks and more than 230 experiments.
"There is one that is really exciting," he told France 24.
"We are going to study mini-brains, stem cells – we can't yet imagine the applications that that can have.”
Much of the work will involve preparations for the next stage of space exploration, which takes on more importance every day, he said.
"It's a way to practise our scales to work our way towards the Moon, towards Mars. For sure, that is everybody's goal,” he said.
UAE from space: in pictures
The UAE (centre-right) is well-lit during the night and is very visible from space. This image was captured from the International Space Station. Nasa
Nasa astronaut Jessica Meir shared this image of Abu Dhabi two months after Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri returned to Earth after his eight-day trip on the space station. Jessica Meir Twitter
A stunning image of Downtown Dubai taken in 2012 by the Pleiades satellite. The Burj Khalifa is visible. European Space Agency
The largest mosque in Sharjah captured by Emirati satellite KhaliafSat. Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre
An image of Al Ain in 1984, when there was not a lot of greenery, but the emirate is now considered a green oasis with a major focus in agriculture. Nasa's Earth Observatory
The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre counted 45,000 palm trees in Al Ain. The satellite images are helping to monitor the quantity and health of thousands of trees. MBRSC
Umm Al Quwain, one of the seven emirates of the UAE, seen from space. The emirate is on a peninsula and has many attractive sites, including ancient forts. Zoom Earth
The Corniche Park in Umm Al Quwain (top) and Municipal Park on the bottom side of the image. Zoom Earth
KhalifaSat captured Jebel Jais, the highest summit in the UAE which is about 2,000 metres above sea level. It also has the world’s longest zipline. MBRSC
Fujairah is on the east coast of the UAE and is known for its beaches and the Hajar mountains. The mountainous areas are visible in this image, as well as the Fujairah International Airport and the Port Fujairah on the top right. Zoom Earth
Abu Dhabi’s Sir Bani Yas Island captured from space in 2010. The island is a major tourist attract with a mix of wildlife, archaeological sites and luxury hotel retreats. Nasa
Dubai seen from the International Space Station. Nasa
The Strait of Hormuz separates the UAE and Iran. Nasa
The UAE captured from space in 2013. Nasa’s Earth Observatory
Hazza Al Mansouri took this photo of Umm Ghafa in Al Ain from the space station in 2019. It is the village where his colleague and reserve astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi grew up. Sultan Al Neyadi twitter
The Dubai Expo site captured by KhalifaSat in 2019. The much-anticipated event is set to begin on October 1, 2021. MBRSC
The man-made Love Lake in Dubai’s Al Qudra desert. MBRSC
Dust blows over the Arabian Gulf in 2013. The UAE is on the right side of this image and Saudi Arabia is on the left. Nasa’s Earth Observatory
A dust plume over the UAE in 2009. Nasa
The Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mosque in Al Ain captured by KhalifaSat. It features a magnificent dome, which measures 86 meters in diameter. MBRSC
The Copernicus Sentinel 2 mission captured this striking view of Abu Dhabi from space. The dark green patch of land is the Mangrove National Park. Ferrari World can be seen in the centre-right of the image. European Space Agency
An incredible view of the UAE captured by Hazza Al Mansouri in 2019. Hazza Al Mansouri twitter
An image of Abu Dhabi taken from the International Space Station as it orbited 423 kilometres above Oman. Nasa
Planes can be seen parked at Dubai International Airport during the Coronavirus Pandemic in May 2020, when travel was restricted. MBRSC
KhalifaSat captured this stunning image of Abu Dhabi in 2020. MBRSC
Another view of the UAE’s capital city of Abu Dhabi from space. MBRSC
One of the most recent photos of Dubai taken in 2020 from space, showing the Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali and the World Islands. MBRSC
Mangroves, salt domes, salt flats and coral reefs on the south-west coast of the UAE, near Abu Dhabi, captured in 2001. Nasa’s Earth Observatory
The first image captured by KhalifaSat in 2018. It is the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. MBRSC
A manufacturing site on the Arabian Gulf coast of the UAE, near Abu Dhabi. Nasa