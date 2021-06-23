Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid marks 100-day countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai says people from every corner of the globe are welcome to join

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid unveils the logo for Expo 2020 Dubai, based on a 4,000-year-old gold ring, in 2016. Courtesy: Dubai Government Media Office
Related - 100 days to Expo 2020 Dubai: from design to reality and beyond

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, marked the countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday.

In 100 days, the UAE will be the first country in the Middle East to host a World Expo – the largest global gathering since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world fair was delayed by a year by the Covid-19 pandemic, but organisers have promised visitors an even more engaging experience that will have been worth the wait.

It is set to begin on October 1 and is expected to attract more than 25 million visitors.

“Hundred days to go for Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s largest cultural event. Hundred days to go for the gathering of 192 nations in Dubai in the biggest global event since the outset of the pandemic to usher in a new phase of recovery,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

“Fifty-thousand employees have set up 192 pavilions and 30,000 volunteers are ready to welcome the world at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Expo 2020 Dubai will provide the space for the largest and most inclusive cultural and knowledge exchange in the world.

Expo 2020 Dubai

The Austrian pavilion is made up of 38 cones coated on the interior with a layer of clay and reeds to keep it cool for visitors during Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Austria Expo 2020 Dubai  Ancient clay will keep Austria's eye-catching cone-and-cave pavilion cool in desert heat

Expo 2020 Dubai site will be a 'city of the future' after world fair

“It will pave the roadmap for key economic, development and cultural trends of the post-Covid-19 era.

“Our success in hosting the world’s largest cultural event reflects the power of human solidarity in overcoming the pandemic," Sheikh Mohammed said.

“The global community is preparing for a new stage of collaboration by harnessing science and technology to combat the pandemic. Expo 2020 Dubai provides the platform for sharing knowledge and innovations.

“People from every corner of the globe are welcome to join ... we will meet at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

The UAE will host the huge event with strict Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.

Last month, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced free vaccinations for all Expo 2020 Dubai participants and their staff.

While vaccination will be mandatory for the expo workforce, it is being encouraged, but not enforced, for visitors and tourists.

Testing will be in place for visitors.

Updated: June 23, 2021 03:50 PM

