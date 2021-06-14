UAE sends aid for thousands displaced by Congo volcano

The UAE has sent aid to help hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in a volcanic eruption in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

An aircraft left the Emirates on Sunday carrying 51 tonnes of emergency relief and food supplies.

The aid is for those affected by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, eastern Congo, on May 22. Dozens of people died in the eruption.

About 450,000 people have been displaced and more than half a million left without access to clean drinking water.

Hazza Mohammed Al Qahtani, who is the UAE’s ambassador to neighbouring Rwanda and non-resident ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said that the delivery will help to mitigate the humanitarian impact and damage caused by the eruption, particularly “in light of the health, social and economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The volcano last erupted in 2002. It killed nearly 250 people and destroyed about one fifth of the city.

There are six volcanoes in the region, two of which are highly active.

The Congo was one of the first countries to receive UAE aid to combat the pandemic.

It received 6.4 tonnes of urgent medical supplies in May last year to help more than 7,000 healthcare workers.

The UAE has provided assistance in the past to support the education and health of people in Congo during humanitarian emergencies.

The Emirates has also supported social services in the African nation and helped to provide drinking water to thousands.