'We only have one home': UAE minister at UN urges global efforts to save the environment

The world needs to urgently step up efforts to tackle climate change and save the environment, a UAE minister has said.

Abdullah Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said global ambitions must be raised to safeguard the health of the planet, state news agency Wam said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly’s high-level dialogue on desertification, land degradation and drought, Mr Al Nuami underlined that protecting the environment must be a priority for the international community.

"We only have one home, one shelter – Earth," said Mr Al Nuaimi in a video message to Monday's event, which assessed progress made in the fight against desertification, land degradation and drought and chart the way forward following the conclusion of the UN "decade for deserts and the fight against desertification".

"Therefore, we all need to scale up our efforts and expedite global environmental and climate action to chart a better future for the current and next generations."

Mr Al Nuaimi also outlined how the UAE had protected its land from degradation and desertification since the country was founded in 1971.

These include the "national biodiversity strategy" and the "national strategy to combat desertification 2014 to 2021", as well as organic farming support schemes.

The UAE has increased the number of its protected areas. In 2020, the UAE added five new such areas, for a total of 49 preserves comprising 15.5 per cent of the country’s territory.

Meanwhile, this year is building up to be a critical year for addressing climate change. Cop26, the UN global environment summit, takes place in Glasgow this November.

It has been described as the most important summit since Paris in 2015. That deal aims to limit global average temperature increase to 1.5°C above that of pre-industrial times.

But experts said the world faces increases of more than 1.5°C within 10 years without any action.

Countries at Cop26 are being asked to commit to deeper pledges to cut emissions since the Paris deal was signed.

Momentum has been building for the event despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abu Dhabi in April hosted the Regional Climate Dialogue with leaders from across the Middle East East and North Africa attending.

The US climate change envoy, John Kerry, has also visited the UAE several times this year. During his last visit this month, Mr Kerry welcomed the UAE’s offer to host Cop28 in 2023.

