An offshore drilling rig operated by Adnoc. Hail and Ghasha is expected to produce up to 1.8 standard cubic feet per day of gas by 2028. Photo: Adnoc
An offshore drilling rig operated by Adnoc. Hail and Ghasha is expected to produce up to 1.8 standard cubic feet per day of gas by 2028. Photo: Adnoc
An offshore drilling rig operated by Adnoc. Hail and Ghasha is expected to produce up to 1.8 standard cubic feet per day of gas by 2028. Photo: Adnoc
An offshore drilling rig operated by Adnoc. Hail and Ghasha is expected to produce up to 1.8 standard cubic feet per day of gas by 2028. Photo: Adnoc

Business

Energy

Adnoc raises $11bn for Hail and Ghasha gas project

First output from the offshore development is expected before the end of the decade

Jennifer Gnana
Jennifer Gnana

December 18, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Adnoc has secured $11 billion in structured financing from 20 banks to monetise midstream assets associated with its Hail and Ghasha offshore gas production.

Adnoc and its partners on the concessions, Italy's Eni and Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Public Company, opted for non-recourse financing, the Abu Dhabi energy giant said on Thursday.

Hail and Ghasha are large offshore gas concessions expected to produce up to 1.8 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas. First gas from the project is expected by the end of the decade.

A source close to the deal said it was pre-export finance, arranged years before the concessions are expected to start producing gas.

The project’s gas processing facilities were carved out from the concession to enable the financing, which was one-and-a-half times oversubscribed, with strong interest from Asia, the source said.

Chinese lenders including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China were part of the deal, which also saw participation from seven local banks.

The funds from the deal will be available in "staggered phases" to help build gas processing plants, which would include sulphur separators for the ultra-sour gas concessions.

Russia’s Lukoil exited its 10 per cent stake in the concession in November. Adnoc confirmed the exit and said the stake has since been absorbed by the company.

The funding has allowed the companies to “secure upfront value at a competitive rates”, Adnoc said.

The transaction will accelerate Hail and Ghasha's continuing gas development plans, said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc.

“Hail and Ghasha is an important contributor to Adnoc's gas strategy,” he said.

The project was “on track” to supply new gas resources for Adnoc customers, he added.

It

Director: Andres Muschietti

Starring: Bill Skarsgard, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor

Three stars

THE BIO

Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979

Education: UAE University, Al Ain

Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6

Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma

Favourite book: Science and geology

Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC

Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Our legal consultant

Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Updated: December 18, 2025, 8:55 AM
EnergyGasAdnoc