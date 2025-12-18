Adnoc has secured $11 billion in structured financing from 20 banks to monetise midstream assets associated with its Hail and Ghasha offshore gas production.

Adnoc and its partners on the concessions, Italy's Eni and Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Public Company, opted for non-recourse financing, the Abu Dhabi energy giant said on Thursday.

Hail and Ghasha are large offshore gas concessions expected to produce up to 1.8 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas. First gas from the project is expected by the end of the decade.

A source close to the deal said it was pre-export finance, arranged years before the concessions are expected to start producing gas.

The project’s gas processing facilities were carved out from the concession to enable the financing, which was one-and-a-half times oversubscribed, with strong interest from Asia, the source said.

Chinese lenders including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China were part of the deal, which also saw participation from seven local banks.

The funds from the deal will be available in "staggered phases" to help build gas processing plants, which would include sulphur separators for the ultra-sour gas concessions.

Russia’s Lukoil exited its 10 per cent stake in the concession in November. Adnoc confirmed the exit and said the stake has since been absorbed by the company.

The funding has allowed the companies to “secure upfront value at a competitive rates”, Adnoc said.

The transaction will accelerate Hail and Ghasha's continuing gas development plans, said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc.

“Hail and Ghasha is an important contributor to Adnoc's gas strategy,” he said.

The project was “on track” to supply new gas resources for Adnoc customers, he added.

It Director: Andres Muschietti Starring: Bill Skarsgard, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor Three stars

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.