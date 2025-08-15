Saudi Aramco signs $11bn Jafurah deal with BlackRock-led consortium

Saudi Aramco on Thursday signed an $11 billion lease and leaseback agreement for midstream gas-processing plants at its Jafurah field with a consortium led by BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners.

Under the transaction, a newly formed subsidiary called the Jafurah Midstream Gas Company will lease development and use rights for the Jafurah Field Gas Plant and the Riyas NGL Fractionation Facility, and then lease them back to Aramco for a 20-year period.

Aramco will hold a 51 per cent stake in the newly formed JMGC subsidiary, with investors led by GIP holding the remaining 49 per cent. The companies said the deal is expected to be closed “as soon as practicable”, subject to customary conditions.

Jafurah, the largest non-associated gasfield in Saudi Arabia, is a key player in Aramco's ambitions to increase gas production capacity by 60 per cent between 2021 and 2030. Jafurah is estimated to contain 229 trillion standard cubic feet of raw gas and 75 billion stock tank barrels of condensate.

The company has said it anticipates total overall life cycle investment at the project to pass $100 billion.

“Jafurah is a cornerstone of our ambitious gas expansion programme, and the GIP-led consortium’s participation as investors in a key component of our unconventional gas operations demonstrates the attractive value proposition of the project,” said Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser.

The Jafurah basin, with about 200 trillion standard cubic feet of gas in place, is the largest liquid-rich shale gas play in the Middle East. Jafurah is an unconventional gasfield, which means energy resources are trapped inside layers of rock that require special equipment to access.

“We look forward to Jafurah playing a major role as a feedstock provider to the petrochemicals sector, and supplying energy required to power new growth sectors, such as AI data centres, in the kingdom,” Mr Nasser said.

Co-investors in the deal included some in the Middle East and Asia, the companies said. It is expected to capture more from the development of the Jafurah gasfield and support optimisation of Aramco's assets, they said.

The companies also said the investment adds to the strong relationship between Aramco and BlackRock.

“Today’s announcement builds upon BlackRock and GIP’s long-standing relationship with Aramco to serve growing market needs for cleaner fuels, energy security and energy affordability,” said Bayo Ogunlesi, GIP chairman and chief executive.

ANDROID%20VERSION%20NAMES%2C%20IN%20ORDER %3Cp%3EAndroid%20Alpha%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Beta%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Cupcake%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Donut%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Eclair%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Froyo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Gingerbread%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Honeycomb%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Ice%20Cream%20Sandwich%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Jelly%20Bean%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20KitKat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Lollipop%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Marshmallow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Nougat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Oreo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Pie%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2010%20(Quince%20Tart*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2011%20(Red%20Velvet%20Cake*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2012%20(Snow%20Cone*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2013%20(Tiramisu*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2014%20(Upside%20Down%20Cake*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2015%20(Vanilla%20Ice%20Cream*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3E*%20internal%20codenames%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

Liverpool’s fixtures until end of 2019 Saturday, November 30, Brighton (h) Wednesday, December 4, Everton (h) Saturday, December 7, Bournemouth (a) Tuesday, December 10, Salzburg (a) CL Saturday, December 14, Watford (h) Tuesday, December 17, Aston Villa (a) League Cup Wednesday, December 18, Club World Cup in Qatar Saturday, December 21, Club World Cup in Qatar Thursday, December 26, Leicester (a) Sunday, December 29, Wolves (h)

57%20Seconds %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

Copa del Rey final Sevilla v Barcelona, Saturday, 11.30pm (UAE), match on Bein Sports

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

The specs Engine: 2.2-litre, turbodiesel Transmission: 6-speed auto Power: 160hp Torque: 385Nm Price: Dh116,900 On sale: now

GROUPS AND FIXTURES Group A

UAE, Italy, Japan, Spain Group B

Egypt, Iran, Mexico, Russia Tuesday

4.15pm: Italy v Japan

5.30pm: Spain v UAE

6.45pm: Egypt v Russia

8pm: Iran v Mexico

The biog Name: Mariam Ketait Emirate: Dubai Hobbies: I enjoy travelling, experiencing new things, painting, reading, flying, and the French language Favourite quote: "Be the change you wish to see" - unknown Favourite activity: Connecting with different cultures