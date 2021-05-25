Why the UAE should hold Cop28

On his opening trip to Asia as the Biden administration's special presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry's first stop was Abu Dhabi, where he attended the Regional Climate Dialogue in April. It was not your usual diplomatic visit. Rather than being confined to reception rooms, Mr Kerry was given a helicopter tour of the emirate's Noor facility, the largest single-site solar plant in the world, as well as trips to the first university dedicated to AI, MBZUAI, with curriculums focusing on sustainability, and even a mangrove park. This packed and varied itinerary made one thing clear: solving the climate crisis will require every technology and discipline that countries can harness.

Mr Kerry's trip to the climate dialogue highlighted an emergency that threatens the globe. More than 190 leaders will be discussing it again at the UN's 26th Climate Change Conference, Cop26, which is taking place this November in Glasgow, Scotland. On Sunday, the UAE launched its own bid to host Cop28, scheduled for 2023, in Abu Dhabi.

This November, the world's eyes will be on Glasgow as the city hosts Cop26. AP

Quote Water scarcity could cost the Middle East as much as a 14 per cent knock to GDP by 2050

The Cop meetings are arguably the most influential of their kind, having led to the establishment of the Paris Agreement in 2015, when nearly every nation on Earth agreed to work together to stop the world’s temperature increasing more than 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

Climate change poses the same threat to all nations. But the Mena region is an early frontline. Droughts are affecting farmers from Sudan to Syria. And it is not just the natural environment under threat. Regional economies are in jeopardy, too. The World Bank highlighted in a recent report that water scarcity related to climate change could cost the Middle East as much as a 14 per cent knock to GDP by 2050. When more than 80 per cent of water used in the region goes towards agriculture, dwindling supplies threaten not only those reliant on the earth for work, but the food security of everyone.

This urgency has led to increasing concern within GCC governments, who for years have been planning for a post-carbon future that redirects the oil revenues that were the driving force behind the region's rapid development in the 20th century.

In the UAE, officials have been arguing for some time that a greener future is also a major opportunity for growth. Announcing the bid on Sunday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, said, "We have seen first-hand that there is now an unprecedented business case for the highest level of climate ambition – especially when it advances gender equality and empowers youth.” A series of major environmental projects are providing the proof; the Emirates now has among the lowest solar energy costs on the planet.

It will take more than the cold, hard facts to change longstanding polluting habits. The Gulf has been a major commercial centre of the global carbon industry for decades. Now it is committed to taking the lead on creating a greener future, and hosting Cop28 in the UAE would show that commitment on the world stage. If the Gulf can lead conversations for real, global progress on sustainability, then reluctant countries elsewhere in the world will find it harder to make excuses for inaction.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

