Sudan's Al Burhan in Egypt for talks with El Sisi as pressure mounts for truce in civil war

Sudan's army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan arrived in Cairo on Thursday for talks with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi as diplomatic efforts to pause the country's civil war gather pace.

A brief statement from the Egyptian presidency announcing Gen Al Burhan's visit suggested that a ceasefire in Sudan tops the agenda for his talks with Mr El Sisi.

It said their discussions “will focus on ways to end the Sudanese crisis in addition to bolstering the distinctive bilateral relations binding the two countries”.

Egypt and Sudan have had close relations since pharaonic times. The two Nile Basin nations were united from the 19th century until 1956, when Sudan gained independence from Anglo-Egyptian rule.

Egypt has, in the past, shown a preference for military-led regimes in Khartoum, consistently struggling to secure the loyalty of elected governments eager to emerge from what they saw as the patronage of their larger neighbour in the north.

Gen Al Burhan's visit to Cairo follows his talks on Monday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. They discussed “the latest developments in Sudan, their repercussions and the ongoing efforts to achieve security and stability”, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on December 15. SPA

Hopes for a breakthrough in efforts to pause Sudan's war were rekindled in November when US President Donald Trump said he would help end the conflict, after Crown Prince Mohammed urged him to intervene during a visit to Washington.

On Wednesday, Washington and Riyadh agreed on “practical steps” to bring about a humanitarian truce in Sudan, according to a senior US official. The official gave no details of the steps.

Gen Al Burhan has alternated between taking a hardline stance on the peace efforts by the US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE and showing flexibility. He had initially rejected their proposals outright before later moderating his position while insisting he would continue to fight the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) until it is vanquished.

However, pressure has mounted on the Sudanese general to agree to a ceasefire as his army has suffered major battlefield setbacks since October. It lost its last foothold in the western Darfur region to the RSF and later the city of Babanusa, in neighbouring Kordofan.

The latest fighting leaves the RSF in full control of Darfur, a region roughly the size of France, and parts of Kordofan, where the fighting has shifted and the paramilitary group is allied with a powerful rebel group.

The army controls the capital, Khartoum, as well as the country's eastern, northern and central regions. However, the vast distances separating the army and the RSF have been partially bridged by drones that travel hundreds of kilometres to strike the other side.