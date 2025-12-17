US and Saudi Arabia agree on 'practical steps' towards humanitarian truce in Sudan

Washington and Riyadh have agreed on “practical steps” to bring about a humanitarian truce in Sudan, a senior US official said on Wednesday, as Sudan's army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan said he was willing to work with President Donald Trump to resolve the conflict.

Massad Boulos, Mr Trump's senior adviser for Arab and African Affairs, said he had held productive meetings with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and other officials.

“A key priority is intensifying our joint efforts ... to help bring a peaceful end to Sudan’s conflict,” Mr Boulos said on X. “We agreed on practical steps towards a humanitarian truce, durable stability, and expanded humanitarian access and assistance for the Sudanese people.”

Sudan's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, released a statement after Gen Al Burhan visited Riyadh at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who recently presented Mr Trump with a proposed peace plan for Sudan during a visit to Washington.

It said Gen Al Burhan welcomed Mr Trump's “determination” to engage in peace efforts in Sudan and “affirmed Sudan's keenness” to work with the US administration.

International peace efforts led by mediators from the UAE, the US, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have faltered since Gen Al Burhan rejected Mr Boulos's last suggested framework.

Members of the US Congress have called for accountability in the civil war in Sudan, urging both sides to declare a ceasefire in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands.

The conflict has also created the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with more than 14 million people forced to flee their homes, infectious diseases rife and famine spreading in parts of the country.

The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces broke out in April 2023, when simmering tension between the military and the paramilitary group broke into open conflict.

The armed forces and RSF have been accused of war crimes and human rights abuse. Sudan frequently accuses the UAE of supplying the RSF. The UAE has consistently called for an arms embargo across Sudan and said there is no substantiated evidence it has provided any support to the RSF or any warring party.

