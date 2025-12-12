A group of Sudanese women and children wait for aid at a camp in Renk, South Sudan. AFP
US politicians condemn RSF and SAF over human rights abuses in Sudan

Civil war has killed tens of thousands, displaced almost 13 million and pushed some regions into famine

December 12, 2025

Members of the US Congress on Thursday called for accountability in the civil war in Sudan, urging both sides to declare a ceasefire in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands.

The Africa subcommittee of the House foreign affairs committee met to discuss the US response to the humanitarian crisis.

"There will never be peace in Sudan unless there's accountability for the atrocities committed by Gen [Abdel Fatah] Al Burhan of the Sudanese Armed Forces and [Gen] Mohamed Dagalo … of the Rapid Support Forces, the RSF," representative Chris Smith said. "These two have savaged Sudan with impunity."

A Sudanese girl who fled El Fasher queues for food at Al Afad camp in Al Dabba, northern Sudan. AFP
The war between the armed forces and the RSF erupted in April 2023, when simmering tension between the military and the paramilitary group broke into open conflict. The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced almost 13 million and pushed some regions into famine.

"From our perspective, there are no good actors in this conflict," Vincent Spera, deputy assistant secretary at the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs.

The armed forces and RSF have been accused of war crimes and human rights abuses. The US has imposed sanctions on Gen Al Burhan and Gen Dagalo, as well as people and entities involved in human rights violations. Mr Spera pointed to the army being placed under sanctions in May for its use of chemical weapons in 2024.

The UAE embassy in Washington issued a statement on Sudan, condemning attacks on civilians and lamenting the humanitarian crisis in the East African nation.

The embassy said the UAE has consistently called for an arms embargo across Sudan and said there is no substantiated evidence that it has provided any support to the RSF or any warring parties.

"Claims suggesting otherwise are an attempt to misrepresent the facts and distract from the urgent need for a ceasefire and for accountability among those perpetrating violence on the ground," the statement said.

Congressman Gregory Meeks condemned the RSF and the Sudanese military for destroying "a nation's hopes for the future in the pursuit of corrupt wealth and power".

"I think it's past time for Congress and for the administration to take action collectively," Mr Meeks said. "This means not only pressing the RSF and SAF to agree to cease fire in negotiations, but also enforcing real consequences for external actors."

US President Donald Trump declared last month that he would focus on ending the conflict, after a conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the US form the Quad group that is working to bring about peace in the region.

"We're focused on a road map to peace, starting with the humanitarian truce, to allow for the delivery of more humanitarian assistance, which would create the conditions for political dialogue and ultimately, a civilian-led process," Mr Spera said.

Mr Smith said that Sudan "has become a playground for foreign powers". He and congresswoman Sara Jacobs accused the UAE of arming the RSF.

The UAE has denied reports that it is arming parties in the conflict. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in May that the claims were "baseless allegations, entirely devoid of evidence".

