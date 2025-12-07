Members of the Rapid Support Forces in the East Nile province. The group has been fighting against the military since 2023. AP
News

More than 30 children killed as drone hits kindergarten in Sudan

Attack leaves at least 50 dead as Unicef condemns 'horrific violation of children’s rights'

The National

December 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

At least 50 people were killed, including 33 children, when a drone attack by Sudanese paramilitary forces hit a kindergarten in the south-central region of the country, a doctors’ group said.

Paramedics in the town of Kalogi, in South Kordofan state, were the targets of a "second unexpected attack", the Sudan Doctors’ Network said.

Emergency Lawyers, a rights group tracking violence against civilians in Sudan, reported the strike on paramedics treating survivors in Kalogi and said “a third civilian site near the previous two” was also hit.

The group blamed the attacks on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, calling the strikes “a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians, especially children, and vital civilian infrastructure". The death toll is expected to be higher, but communication blackouts in the area have made it difficult to report casualties.

Thursday's attack is the latest in the fighting between the RSF and the Sudanese military, who have been at war for more than two years. The conflict is now concentrated in the oil-rich Kordofan states.

“Killing children in their school is a horrific violation of children’s rights,” the Unicef representative for Sudan, Sheldon Yett, said in a statement. “Children should never pay the price of conflict."

Unicef urged all parties in the war “to stop these attacks immediately and allow safe, unhindered access for humanitarian assistance to reach those in desperate need", he said.

Hundreds of civilians were killed throughout the Kordofan states in the past few weeks as intensified fighting shifted from Darfur after the RSF seized control of the city of El Fasher from the armed forces.

On Sunday, strikes carried out by the Sudanese military killed at least 48 people, mostly civilians, in Kauda, South Kordofan. UN human rights chief Volker Turk warned that Kordofan could be the scene of atrocities.

On Friday, the RSF condemned a drone strike on the border between Sudan and Chad, accusing the Sudanese military of carrying out the attack.

The RSF posted a video online showing billowing black smoke in the area. The footage could not be independently verified and it is unclear whether there were casualties, AP reported. There was no immediate comment from the military.

The RSF and the Sudanese military have been at war since 2023. More than 40,000 people have been killed, according to the World Health Organisation, and 12 million displaced. But aid groups say the true death toll could be much higher.

Updated: December 07, 2025, 4:18 AM