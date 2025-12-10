In Sudan and elsewhere, it's time to end the 'the cruel math of aid cuts'

In recent days, as leaders from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda signed a US-brokered peace agreement, and diplomatic engagement continues between India and Pakistan, we have been reminded that even entrenched conflicts can find their way towards resolution when diplomacy and solidarity converge.

Yet as 2025 draws to a close, we confront a harsh global reality. International humanitarian funding has been drastically cut even as the number of displaced and suffering people worldwide surges. The UN’s Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, has spoken of “the cruel math of aid cuts”, by which growing numbers of innocent people are being left unaided. Donor commitments have been slashed by almost 40 per cent, leaving victims helpless and in despair. Those aren’t just figures but lives and livelihoods that become irrevocably changed forever.

Such grave aid shortfalls point to a deficit in international political will to prevent conflict and address the roots of insecurity. Nowhere is that failure more tragically visible than in Sudan, where a catastrophic civil war has driven the country to the brink of collapse, with civilians unacceptably caught in the crossfire.

In this context, the UAE continues its steadfast commitment to supporting global humanitarian efforts and working with our UN partners to ensure access to aid for those most affected. Under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, the UAE has announced a substantial pledge of $550 million reaffirming its unwavering commitment to advancing international efforts to save lives and respond to disasters and crises affecting the most vulnerable populations globally.

Two and a half years of brutal war in Sudan have unleashed a nightmare: countless civilian lives lost; hospitals, homes and healthcare systems destroyed; the largest food crisis anywhere in the world; and civilians facing an appalling combination of risks including starvation, disease and sexual and gender-based violence.

According to recent humanitarian assessments, more than 30 million people – more than half the country’s population – now require urgent humanitarian or protection assistance. Nearly 12 million people have been forcibly displaced since fighting erupted in April 2023, making Sudan the largest displacement crisis globally.

The warring parties, including the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, along with allied militias and extremist-linked actors, share responsibility for repeated attacks against civilians and for blocking humanitarian access.

With our partners in the diplomatic group known as the Quad, the UAE is urging an immediate humanitarian truce: to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, to end indiscriminate aerial and ground attacks on civilian infrastructure, and to enable the swift entry of humanitarian aid to all parts of Sudan, and through all necessary routes to reach those trapped by fighting. US President Donald Trump declared more than two weeks ago that Sudanese lives must be saved. This call continues to be unheeded by the authorities in Port Sudan. Refusing aid and obstructing humanitarian efforts prolongs suffering and cannot be justified.

let this season be defined not by war, silence or neglect, but by compassion, solidarity and urgent action

The Quad has called for a humanitarian truce to be followed by a permanent ceasefire, and an inclusive and transparent transition process to meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people. Sudan’s future governance is for the Sudanese people to decide, not to be controlled by any warring party. Only an independent, civilian-led government will be capable of reforming Sudan’s institutions and freeing the country from extremism.

The UAE urges governments, international institutions, civil society and faith communities to mobilise resources and influence to address humanitarian needs in Sudan and support an urgent end to the conflict. This includes also raising all our voices for religious and ethnic minorities – including Christian communities – who face persecution, forced displacement and threats to their very existence. Their suffering is inseparable from this wider tragedy. Every human being deserves dignity, care and protection, regardless of creed or race.

Historically, the UAE has provided close to $5 billion in both philanthropy and development projects to Sudan. As of 2023, our country is the second-largest donor to the Sudanese people after the US. With this sustained humanitarian support, we have delivered food, medical aid and shelter materials, and strengthened relief and healthcare infrastructure both in Sudan and for Sudanese refugees in the surrounding countries. With this week’s response to the new UN Appeal, we hope others will join us, to ensure that the appeal is not met with apathy or indifference.

As this year ends and people around the world prepare for seasons of peace, giving and renewal, let this season be defined not by war, silence or neglect, but by compassion, solidarity and urgent action.

