President Sheikh Mohamed directs UAE to pledge $550 million to UN humanitarian appeal

President Sheikh Mohamed has directed the UAE to commit $550 million to support an appeal by the UN to provide humanitarian aid to those in need.
The goal of the UN’s Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) is to raise $33 billion in 2026 to support close to 135 million people across 23 humanitarian operations worldwide, including programmes supporting refugees and migrants, state news agency Wam reported.
“The UAE continues its steadfast commitment to supporting global humanitarian efforts and working with our UN partners to ensure access to aid for those most impacted,” said Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation.
“[The pledge] … reflects our profound belief in the necessity of international solidarity in responding to urgent humanitarian appeals in an effective and sustainable manner that preserves human dignity and protects lives.”
The appeal will immediately focus on protecting “the lives of up to 87 million people in need of urgent support with $23 billion in funding”, Wam said.
“Our global appeal is about saving lives where shocks have hit hardest – and turning plans into real protection,” said Tom Fletcher, the UN's humanitarian chief.
“The UAE’s rapid and generous backing of our 2026 plan sends a strong signal, focused on people who need it most. We must deliver an effective, innovative response that meets the moment.”
The support builds on the strong partnership between the UAE and the UN humanitarian system and reaffirms the UAE’s central role in addressing the most pressing challenges, Wam reported.
