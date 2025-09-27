UN ready to 'flood Gaza with aid' despite funding crisis, says Tom Fletcher

In a wide-ranging interview, the UN’s top relief coordinator told The National that regardless of a cash crunch, his agency is prepared to go into Gaza the moment a ceasefire is reached.

“Hundreds of trucks a day, unimpeded access, free access to the north and to the south; we could flood Gaza with aid,” Tom Fletcher told On The Record with Hadley Gamble. “It’s a drop in the ocean what we're [currently] allowed to get through. And we're facing horrific conditions on the ground.”

Despite a funding crisis he describes as critical, Mr Fletcher said getting a ceasefire in place in Gaza is the only barrier to scaling-up aid.

“I need three things,” he said. “Peace, the guns to fall silent, because ultimately, without ceasefires, it's much, much harder for us to get our support through. I need access, particularly access lines, across the fighting lines. And…I need money.”

The UN’s core budget is expected to fall to $3.2 billion in 2026, a cut of some $500 million. The Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Relief addressed the UN’s “massive funding crisis” saying the decisions he has had to make this year regarding where to allocate cash have been brutal.

“With 20 per cent funded across our appeals, many of the appeals [just] 10-11 percent funded, this is a massive funding crisis,” he said. “We're making horrific, life and death decisions about which project to fund, which project not to fund.”

As of late September, the Trump administration has withheld billions in funds for the UN system, contributing to a cash crunch. In a move that largely bypassed congressional review, the administration announced in late August a "pocket rescission" to claw back $4.9 billion in foreign aid, including $1 billion specifically for UN accounts.

“The decisions I'm having to make are funding cuts, and I'm not prepared to accept that. I'm not prepared to accept that the world's become less generous, less compassionate,” Mr Fletcher said. “We've got to find a way to be kind and to recognise our common humanity.”

Asked if he believes he can convince US President Donald Trump to do that, his reply was a resounding yes.

