Al Burhan insists RSF must be dismantled and calls for return of Sudan's old flag

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan insisted he will not consider any peace proposal that fails to dismantle the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

He also called for replacing the current Sudanese flag with the old tricolour used after gaining independence, further deepening divisions in a country now run by two rival authorities.

Mr Al Burhan was speaking to military commanders as his troops lost control of the West Kordofan city of Babanusa on Monday, after what the RSF described as a "pre-emptive" operation against government forces at dawn.

“Any solution that does not include dismantling these militias is one we will not consider,” Gen Al Burhan told senior military officers, Sudan's state media reported, in a speech that made no mention of the city’s fall.

He urged citizens to “reshape Sudan” by calling for the country to abandon its current flag and restore the independence-era tricolour of blue, yellow and green.

“We want to restore Sudan’s old flag with its three colours, the one raised by our fathers and grandfathers at independence,” he said. “We are in real need of rebuilding Sudan on genuine and sound foundations".

Members of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stand in front of the main gate of the 22nd SAF Infantry Division, in Babanusa, Sudan. Photo: Reuters

Sudan’s original independence flag, adopted in 1956, was a horizontal tricolour of blue, yellow and green. The design reflected the country’s natural geography: blue for the Nile, yellow for the desert and green for agriculture.

The current flag replaced it in 1970, after a military coup. It uses red, white and black horizontal stripes with a green triangle, colours associated with Arab nationalism.

The fall of Babanusa — the last army stronghold in West Kordofan — comes less than five weeks after the army lost El Fasher in North Darfur. The RSF now holds all of Darfur and parts of Kordofan, while the SAF retain control of Khartoum and the eastern, central and northern regions of the country.

Clashes across the Kordofan region have forced thousands to flee into makeshift camps, adding to what the UN calls the world’s largest displacement crisis. More than 13 million people have been uprooted, and over half the population faces hunger as the war between Gen Al Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Dagalo rages.

International efforts to halt the fighting remain stalled. The US, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt — the Quad — have proposed a three-month humanitarian truce followed by political talks.

However, Gen Al Burhan has alternated between dismissing the proposal as the “worst” he had seen, and cautiously endorsing Washington’s involvement despite directly attacking its envoy Massad Boulos.

His latest remarks signal a hardening stance.

Scoreline Saudi Arabia 1-0 Japan Saudi Arabia Al Muwallad 63’

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin (11.30pm) Saturday Freiburg v Borussia Monchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund, Cologne v Wolfsburg, Arminia Bielefeld v Mainz (6.30pm) Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig (9.30pm) Sunday Werder Bremen v Stuttgart (6.30pm), Schalke v Bayer Leverkusen (9pm) Monday Hoffenheim v Augsburg (11.30pm)

Kandahar%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ric%20Roman%20Waugh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EGerard%20Butler%2C%20Navid%20Negahban%2C%20Ali%20Fazal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Infobox Western Region Asia Cup Qualifier, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the next stage of qualifying, in Malaysia in August Results UAE beat Iran by 10 wickets Kuwait beat Saudi Arabia by eight wickets Oman beat Bahrain by nine wickets Qatar beat Maldives by 106 runs Monday fixtures UAE v Kuwait, Iran v Saudi Arabia, Oman v Qatar, Maldives v Bahrain

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: BorrowMe ( BorrowMe.com ) Date started: August 2021 Founder: Nour Sabri Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: E-commerce / Marketplace Size: Two employees Funding stage: Seed investment Initial investment: $200,000 Investors: Amr Manaa (director, PwC Middle East)

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5