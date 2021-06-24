Dubai Police rescue girl whose arm got stuck in pipe trying to reach kitten

Officers had to force open the locked bathroom door to help teen

The girl was trying to reach her kitten, which was inside a bathroom water pipe. Courtesy: Dubai Police
The girl was trying to reach her kitten, which was inside a bathroom water pipe. Courtesy: Dubai Police

A teenager who got her arm stuck in a bathroom pipe while trying to rescue her kitten was freed by the emergency services.

Dubai Police had to force open a locked door to help the girl, who had reached into 8cm pipe to grab the cat.

The force said it deployed its Difficult Missions Squad, which made quick work of the incident, freeing the girl in 10 minutes.

“The bathroom’s door was locked and the 16-year-old girl was trying to rescue her cat, which was trapped in the drain pipe,” said Lt Col Abdullah Bishwah, head of the Land Rescue Department at Dubai Police.

Read More

Lt Col Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, director of Maritime Rescue at Dubai Police, urged parents to monitor their children while they swim to avoid accidents. Courtesy: Dubai PoliceDubai Police save toddler from drowning in pool accident

Girl, 10, drowns in family's hot tub in Dubai

The girl, stuck at an awkward angle between the toilet and bathtub, shouted for help from her family, who called police to their home in Khawaneej, near Dubai airport.

She used her phone’s torchlight to see the kitten before reaching in.

“She then couldn’t pull her arm out," Lt Col Bishwah said.

“The pipe where her hand got stuck was only 8cm wide.”

“Teams from Land Rescue department and Difficult Missions Squad responded to the report at once.”

He said the door's lock was picked open and the girl and kitten were freed.

Earlier this week, officials said they have seen a high number of accidents in the home, often related to children being left unattended.

They urged parents to keep an eye on their children and look out for avoidable hazards.

Dubai Police's 10 best supercars - in pictures

Updated: June 24, 2021 02:19 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Frontline staff suffered high levels of stress during the pandemic, a conference heard. Jaime Puebla / The National

Arab Health: Frontline medics left traumatised by Covid-19 pandemic

Health
John McAfee during an interview in Havana, Cuba, in 2019. McAfee's personal fortune plummeted from more than $100 million to about $4m, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Reuters

How much was John McAfee worth when he died in prison?

Money
Peshawar Zalmi's Umaid Asif in action in the PSL in February. AFP

PSL Final: Peshawar Zalmi shock as Umaid Asif and Haider Ali are suspended

Cricket
From left: The Dubai Mall next to the Burj Khalifa, the Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Mosque are all among Dubai's most famous buildings. AFP, Chris Whiteoak / The National, Getty Images

Burj Khalifa to Museum of the Future: 28 of Dubai's most famous buildings

Arts&Culture
The Floating Seahorse Villas have a panaromic view of the Dubai skyline. Courtesy The Heart of Europe 

Inside Dubai's Dh88m floating homes: underwater views and over-water hammocks

Luxury
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read