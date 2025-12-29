UAE issues mosquito warning as residents report increase in numbers

UAE residents have been urged to be alert to the dangers posed by mosquitoes, following recent wet weather that has created ideal conditions for the insects to thrive.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention warned that a larger number of mosquitoes in the Emirates can increase the risk of disease transmission.

Mosquito numbers increase after periods of rainfall and UAE residents have noted a rise after the heavy rain earlier this month.

The authority highlighted that control measures are a fundamental pillar of public health protection, adding that all bites should be taken seriously.

Stagnant water is a breeding habitat, with pest controllers looking to prevent the spread of mosquitoes by installing smart traps that use carbon dioxide and a chemical that replicates human scent.

In an awareness message posted on X, the authority outlined a series of steps that can be taken to ease symptoms following bites.

These include avoiding scratching the bite, applying an ice pack to the affected area and using an antihistamine or anti-itch cream.

The ministry also urged residents to seek medical advice if unusual or concerning symptoms develop, such as fever, severe headaches, or persistent body aches.

Seeking early medical attention and taking caution is particularly important when symptoms go beyond mild irritation, with prevention the most effective line of defence, the authority added.

It also called on the public to help limit mosquito breeding by eliminating stagnant water and adhering to recommended preventive measures.

Record rainfall

A rise in mosquito numbers was also reported in April 2024, when the UAE experienced its largest single day of rainfall since records began in 1949.

Data from the National Centre of Meteorology showed that 254mm of rain fell in one area of Al Ain in a 24-hour period – the equivalent of about two years' worth of average rainfall in the UAE – on April 16, 2024.

The country was hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms several times that month, resulting in severe flooding and leaving stagnant water in numerous locations.

Hospitals in Dubai reported an increase in cases of dengue fever, a disease transmitted by mosquitoes.

While cases remain rare, the most common symptoms are a high fever of 40ºC, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, mild nosebleeds and a skin rash.

Pregnant women, the young and elderly, or those with existing health problems, are more likely to suffer worse symptoms.

