Dubai court orders former taxi driver to hand over Dh21,000 he made illegally ferrying passengers

A sacked taxi driver who earned about Dh21,000 in two months by illegally ferrying passengers will have to hand over the money to authorities , the Dubai Criminal Court said.

The Pakistani man, 24, admitted to borrowing a taxi owned by the Roads and Transport Authority from a driver and using it for personal gain.

He disconnected the car’s meter, cameras and GPS system to avoid detection .

But on March 17 last year, the man was caught driving the taxi recklessly while under the influence of alcohol.

“An RTA inspector on the Airport Road spotted him driving dangerously while holding an alcohol bottle and playing loud music,” said an investigator.

“When he was stopped and asked for his work ID, he presented one that belonged to his friend.”

Police officials found out that the man had worked as a driver for the authority , but was sacked in July 2018.

He said a taxi driver who was his friend gave him the vehicle.

“He said his friend allowed him to drive the taxi to make some money that would help him solve his financial problems after he was sacked,” the investigator said.

He was charged with using a taxi driver’s ID that did not belong to him and driving the vehicle illegally.

The taxi driver who lent him the cab, 29, also from Pakistan, was charged with abusing his position and causing damage to the authority .

Both men were sentenced to six months in prison and will be deported after serving their sentences.

The driver who allowed his friend to misuse the car will also have to pay Dh21,000.