Watch: Abu Dhabi Police share a dramatic video of accidents caused by worn-out tyres

Abu Dhabi Police have published a video of tyre blowout incidents that led to fatal accidents on motorways.

The video shared on the police’s social media platforms showed a white sedan car skidding off the road and crashing into the roadside barrier.

In another accident, the driver of a vehicle can be seen losing control and crashing into a car.

Police warned of the dangers of driving with worn or damaged tyres – especially during the summer.

The air pressure in tyres increases as the temperatures goes up. Damaged tyres can overheat much more quickly, which can cause blowouts.

Motorists found flouting rules on driving with worn or damaged tyres will be fined Dh500 ($136) and get four black points on their driving licences. Their vehicle will also be impounded for a week.

The force’s ‘Have a Safe Summer’ awareness campaign encourages drivers to follow rules to reduce the likelihood of accidents.

They are advised to routinely check their tyres .