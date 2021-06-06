Watch: Abu Dhabi Police share a dramatic video of accidents caused by worn-out tyres

The force reminded the public of a Dh500 fine for driving with unsafe tyres

Abu Dhabi Police have warned of the dangers of driving with damaged tyres during the summer months. Sammy Dallal / The National
Abu Dhabi Police have warned of the dangers of driving with damaged tyres during the summer months. Sammy Dallal / The National

Abu Dhabi Police have published a video of tyre blowout incidents that led to fatal accidents on motorways.

The video shared on the police’s social media platforms showed a white sedan car skidding off the road and crashing into the roadside barrier.

In another accident, the driver of a vehicle can be seen losing control and crashing into a car.

Police warned of the dangers of driving with worn or damaged tyres – especially during the summer.

The air pressure in tyres increases as the temperatures goes up. Damaged tyres can overheat much more quickly, which can cause blowouts.

Motorists found flouting rules on driving with worn or damaged tyres will be fined Dh500 ($136) and get four black points on their driving licences. Their vehicle will also be impounded for a week.

Read More

The digger was mounted on a flatbed truck that crashed into the tunnel's low ceiling. Courtesy: Dubai PoliceLorry crashes into Dubai's Shindagha Tunnel

Underage driver arrested for injuring three in hit-and-run accident in Ras Al Khaimah

The force’s ‘Have a Safe Summer’ awareness campaign encourages drivers to follow rules to reduce the likelihood of accidents.

They are advised to routinely check their tyres.

Updated: June 6, 2021 08:04 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read