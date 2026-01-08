President Sheikh Mohamed meets Donald Trump adviser in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday received Massad Boulos, US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser for Arab and African affairs, in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting, at Qasr Al Shati, addressed the growing strategic relations and joint co-ordination between the UAE and US, state news agency Wam reported.

The two discussed regional developments, highlighting the importance of strengthening efforts to promote peace and regional stability.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, and other senior officials.

On Wednesday, Mr Boulos met Saudi officials to discuss the situation in Sudan. He described his meeting with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and other officials as “fruitful”.

“We focused on our joint efforts, along with regional partners, to get a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan,” he said in a post on social media. “We also discussed how the US-Saudi partnership can foster progress on regional issues.”

The US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt – known as the Quad – have been working to end the fighting in Sudan.

The African country was plunged into chaos in April 2023 when fighting broke out between the army and the formerly allied paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Both sides have been accused of committing war crimes.

At least 12 million Sudanese people have been displaced by the war, which has also created the world's worst humanitarian crisis. An estimated 25 million people – half the country's population – are facing hunger.