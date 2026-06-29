World Cup highs and lows: Egypt make history, Morocco unbeaten, dismal Saudi Arabia

The 2026 World Cup will be remembered as a landmark tournament for Arab football.

Never before had so many teams from the Middle East and North Africa reached the global finals, and while not all lived up to expectations in the group phase, the region once again showed it belongs on football's biggest stage.

There were moments of genuine history. Egypt finally secured a first World Cup victory and reached the knockout rounds for the first time, Morocco extended their status as Africa and the Arab world's standard-bearers with another unbeaten group-stage campaign, and debutants Jordan won admirers despite exiting at the first hurdle.

Yet the tournament also exposed the challenges that remain.

The highs

Egypt

Egypt were the first African and Arab team to qualify for any World Cup, way back in 1934.

But in three previous finals appearances, the Pharaohs had not won a match.

That all changed on June 22 when they recorded a 3-1 victory over New Zealand in Vancouver.

Play 00:24 Fans celebrate as Egypt make World Cup history

Egypt trailed to a Finn Surman header, but struck back through Mostafa Zico, Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud Trezeguet.

“What happened today is history, for us as Egyptians,” Salah told reporters.

Salah's goal was his third World Cup strike across three tournaments, eclipsing his compatriot Abdelrahman Fawzy to become Egypt’s top goalscorer at the finals.

Draws with Belgium and Iran secured a runner-up finish in Group G, meaning that the Egyptians qualified for the knockout round of a World Cup for the first time, 92 years after they first appeared at a finals.

They face Australia in the Round of 32 in Dallas on Friday.

Morocco

Much was expected of Morocco following their historic run to the semi-finals at Qatar 2022.

Since losing to France in late 2024, Morocco have embarked on an unbeaten run that has also seen them win the Fifa Arab Cup as well as the Africa Cup of Nations, although Senegal have appealed the Confederation of African Football's decision to strip them of that title.

That run has only extended at the 2026 World Cup, with Morocco successfully navigating a Group C containing five-time champions Brazil, Scotland, and Haiti.

The Atlas Lions kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Brazil, where Ismael Saibari broke the deadlock before a Vinicius Jr goal pegged back Morocco.

It was the first of Saibari's three goals so far at the tournament, with further goals in the draw with Scotland and victory over Haiti.

Ismael Saibari, centre, scored in all three of Morocco's 2026 World Cup group games. AFP Info

It's been a breakout tournament for the 25-year-old PSV Eindhoven forward, who is set to join serial German champions Bayern Munich after the tournament ends.

Morocco finished second behind Brazil on goal difference, and it was their second successive tournament they had gone through the group phase unbeaten.

Next up is the Netherlands in Guadalupe, Mexico, on Monday (Tuesday morning in the UAE). There is ​a large degree of familiarity, even if the countries have only played each other three times in the ‌past, with Morocco having three Dutch-born players in their side.

“I'm not sure if we're the favourites in the match against Morocco. It's a good team with a ​lot of quality and they can score easily,” said Dutch coach Ronald Koeman.

Jordan

On paper, Jordan's World Cup debut doesn't look good: three matches played, three defeats.

But that really doesn't tell the whole story.

Jordan were competitive in all three of their Group J games. Austria were made to sweat in their opener, with Ali Olwan, who had been a major injury doubt before the tournament, cancelling out Romano Schmid's effort.

An own goal and a Mark Arnautovic penalty eventually paid for Jordan, but in no way were they disgraced.

Their next game saw them up against Algeria in the first meeting of two Arab nations at the 2026 World Cup.

Play 00:19 King Abdullah II greets crowd during Jordan v Algeria game

King Abdullah II of Jordan was in the crowd in Los Angeles, as was Crown Prince Hussein, who was in the stands in Muscat when “Al Namasha” secured their place at the finals last year.

Jordan took the lead through Niza Al Rashdan's first-half strike. The goal was galvanising. Jordan threatened to add to their tally but were ultimately undone as Algeria fought back to win 2-1. Jordan's World Cup was over.

Their final match was a formality, but even sharing a stage with Lionel Messi's Argentina, the reigning world champions, was still something to celebrate.

Jordan lost 3-1, with Messi scoring his sixth goal of the tournament, but Jordan exited with their heads held high.

The lows

Tunisia

There is no sugar coating it – Tunisia were by far the worst team at the World Cup. Zero points, two goals scored, 12 conceded.

The Tunisians reached these finals without conceding a goal in qualifying.

That record lasted all of seven minutes at the World Cup, with Sweden's Yasin Ayari opening the scoring in their first match in Group F.

Tunisia's defence would be breached a further four times, with their World Cup getting off to an auspicious start.

Head coach Sabri Lamouchi lamented individual mistakes. Twenty-four hours later, he was sacked.

Herve Renard replaced Sabri Lamouchi after only one game but was unable to arrest their World Cup slump. PA Info

His replacement Herve Renard did only slightly better, with Tunisia losing their next two games 4-0 to Japan and 3-1 to the Netherlands.

It was a chastening tournament for the North Africans in what was their seventh World Cup.

There is no guarantee Renard retains his post, with the Frenchman only hired on a short-term deal. He said he was open to staying on, but it was up to the Tunisian football federation to present a viable long-term project.

“If they proposed to me a real long-term project, and they ask me to stay with Tunisia, then why not?” Renard acknowledged. “I don't see why I would refuse it.”

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history four years ago, beating Messi's Argentina 2-1.

The game sent shockwaves through the football world, although Argentina would ultimately recover to go on to lift the trophy.

For Saudi Arabia, it was supposed to signal a shift in status on the global stage. An influx of superstars joined the domestic league, spearheaded by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr.

Play 00:52 Saudi goalkeeper shines in World Cup draw with Uruguay

But as my colleague Paul Radley wrote, signing a galaxy of stars has arrested the development of homegrown players.

The squad that played at the World Cup was a mishmash of players who either played for lower-ranked SPL sides who did not vie for honours with Ronaldo and Co, or who were squad players in the top teams.

Goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais, who plays in Saudi Arabia's second division, was entrusted in goal and emerged with credit following an impressive show in the draw against Uruguay.

Feras Al Brikan plays second fiddle to Englishman Ivan Toney at Asian champions Al Ahli Saudi … the list goes on.

A 4-0 defeat to Spain flattered the Saudis, and despite boasting one of the richest leagues in the world, they were unable to find a way past minnows Cape Verde.

Iraq

The last team to secure their place at the 2026 finals were appearing at a first World Cup in 40 years.

That Iraq qualified was a monumental achievement in itself, given its recent history.

They were dealt a bum hand, though, placed in the 'Group of Death' alongside two-time world champions France, a Norway boasting the prolific Erling Haaland, and a Senegal side who had won the Afcon final only to see it taken away from them for players leaving the field in protest.

There was at least one moment to savour. Aymen Hussein, whose winning goal against Bolivia sent Iraq to the finals, scored against Norway in the opening match to level the score at 1-1.

Iraq's Aymen Hussein celebrates scoring against Norway. Reuters Info

It lasted all of four minutes before Haaland helped himself to a second as Norway ran out 4-1 winners.

Next up was France, where Kylian Mbappe scored twice in a weather-disrupted 3-0 victory for Les Bleus.

Iraq signed off their World Cup on a sour note, falling to a 5-0 defeat to Senegal and Rebin Saluka being shown a red card after only 13 minutes.

Best photos of the 2026 World Cup – in pictures