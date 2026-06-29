Sport

World Cup 2026

Mohamed Salah's goal at against New Zealand made him the highest scoring Egyptian at World Cups. Reuters
Mohamed Salah's goal at against New Zealand made him the highest scoring Egyptian at World Cups. Reuters
Mohamed Salah's goal at against New Zealand made him the highest scoring Egyptian at World Cups. Reuters
Mohamed Salah's goal at against New Zealand made him the highest scoring Egyptian at World Cups. Reuters

World Cup highs and lows: Egypt make history, Morocco unbeaten, dismal Saudi Arabia

Ismael Saibari enjoying a breakout tournament while Jordan gave a good account of themselves against Messi and Co

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

June 29, 2026

The 2026 World Cup will be remembered as a landmark tournament for Arab football.

Never before had so many teams from the Middle East and North Africa reached the global finals, and while not all lived up to expectations in the group phase, the region once again showed it belongs on football's biggest stage.

There were moments of genuine history. Egypt finally secured a first World Cup victory and reached the knockout rounds for the first time, Morocco extended their status as Africa and the Arab world's standard-bearers with another unbeaten group-stage campaign, and debutants Jordan won admirers despite exiting at the first hurdle.

Yet the tournament also exposed the challenges that remain.

The highs

Egypt

Egypt were the first African and Arab team to qualify for any World Cup, way back in 1934.

But in three previous finals appearances, the Pharaohs had not won a match.

That all changed on June 22 when they recorded a 3-1 victory over New Zealand in Vancouver.

Egypt trailed to a Finn Surman header, but struck back through Mostafa Zico, Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud Trezeguet.

“What happened today is history, for us as Egyptians,” Salah told reporters.

Salah's goal was his third World Cup strike across three tournaments, eclipsing his compatriot Abdelrahman Fawzy to become Egypt’s top goalscorer at the finals.

Draws with Belgium and Iran secured a runner-up finish in Group G, meaning that the Egyptians qualified for the knockout round of a World Cup for the first time, 92 years after they first appeared at a finals.

They face Australia in the Round of 32 in Dallas on Friday.

Morocco

Much was expected of Morocco following their historic run to the semi-finals at Qatar 2022.

Since losing to France in late 2024, Morocco have embarked on an unbeaten run that has also seen them win the Fifa Arab Cup as well as the Africa Cup of Nations, although Senegal have appealed the Confederation of African Football's decision to strip them of that title.

That run has only extended at the 2026 World Cup, with Morocco successfully navigating a Group C containing five-time champions Brazil, Scotland, and Haiti.

The Atlas Lions kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Brazil, where Ismael Saibari broke the deadlock before a Vinicius Jr goal pegged back Morocco.

It was the first of Saibari's three goals so far at the tournament, with further goals in the draw with Scotland and victory over Haiti.

Ismael Saibari, centre, scored in all three of Morocco's 2026 World Cup group games. AFP
Ismael Saibari, centre, scored in all three of Morocco's 2026 World Cup group games. AFP

It's been a breakout tournament for the 25-year-old PSV Eindhoven forward, who is set to join serial German champions Bayern Munich after the tournament ends.

Morocco finished second behind Brazil on goal difference, and it was their second successive tournament they had gone through the group phase unbeaten.

Next up is the Netherlands in Guadalupe, Mexico, on Monday (Tuesday morning in the UAE). There is ​a large degree of familiarity, even if the countries have only played each other three times in the ‌past, with Morocco having three Dutch-born players in their side.

“I'm not sure if we're the favourites in the match against Morocco. It's a good team with a ​lot of quality and they can score easily,” said Dutch coach Ronald Koeman.

Jordan

On paper, Jordan's World Cup debut doesn't look good: three matches played, three defeats.

But that really doesn't tell the whole story.

Jordan were competitive in all three of their Group J games. Austria were made to sweat in their opener, with Ali Olwan, who had been a major injury doubt before the tournament, cancelling out Romano Schmid's effort.

An own goal and a Mark Arnautovic penalty eventually paid for Jordan, but in no way were they disgraced.

Their next game saw them up against Algeria in the first meeting of two Arab nations at the 2026 World Cup.

King Abdullah II of Jordan was in the crowd in Los Angeles, as was Crown Prince Hussein, who was in the stands in Muscat when “Al Namasha” secured their place at the finals last year.

Jordan took the lead through Niza Al Rashdan's first-half strike. The goal was galvanising. Jordan threatened to add to their tally but were ultimately undone as Algeria fought back to win 2-1. Jordan's World Cup was over.

Their final match was a formality, but even sharing a stage with Lionel Messi's Argentina, the reigning world champions, was still something to celebrate.

Jordan lost 3-1, with Messi scoring his sixth goal of the tournament, but Jordan exited with their heads held high.

The lows

Tunisia

There is no sugar coating it – Tunisia were by far the worst team at the World Cup. Zero points, two goals scored, 12 conceded.

The Tunisians reached these finals without conceding a goal in qualifying.

That record lasted all of seven minutes at the World Cup, with Sweden's Yasin Ayari opening the scoring in their first match in Group F.

Tunisia's defence would be breached a further four times, with their World Cup getting off to an auspicious start.

Head coach Sabri Lamouchi lamented individual mistakes. Twenty-four hours later, he was sacked.

Herve Renard replaced Sabri Lamouchi after only one game but was unable to arrest their World Cup slump. PA
Herve Renard replaced Sabri Lamouchi after only one game but was unable to arrest their World Cup slump. PA

His replacement Herve Renard did only slightly better, with Tunisia losing their next two games 4-0 to Japan and 3-1 to the Netherlands.

It was a chastening tournament for the North Africans in what was their seventh World Cup.

There is no guarantee Renard retains his post, with the Frenchman only hired on a short-term deal. He said he was open to staying on, but it was up to the Tunisian football federation to present a viable long-term project.

“If they proposed to me a real long-term project, and they ask me to stay with Tunisia, then why not?” Renard acknowledged. “I don't see why I would refuse it.”

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history four years ago, beating Messi's Argentina 2-1.

The game sent shockwaves through the football world, although Argentina would ultimately recover to go on to lift the trophy.

For Saudi Arabia, it was supposed to signal a shift in status on the global stage. An influx of superstars joined the domestic league, spearheaded by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr.

But as my colleague Paul Radley wrote, signing a galaxy of stars has arrested the development of homegrown players.

The squad that played at the World Cup was a mishmash of players who either played for lower-ranked SPL sides who did not vie for honours with Ronaldo and Co, or who were squad players in the top teams.

Goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais, who plays in Saudi Arabia's second division, was entrusted in goal and emerged with credit following an impressive show in the draw against Uruguay.

Feras Al Brikan plays second fiddle to Englishman Ivan Toney at Asian champions Al Ahli Saudi … the list goes on.

A 4-0 defeat to Spain flattered the Saudis, and despite boasting one of the richest leagues in the world, they were unable to find a way past minnows Cape Verde.

Iraq

The last team to secure their place at the 2026 finals were appearing at a first World Cup in 40 years.

That Iraq qualified was a monumental achievement in itself, given its recent history.

They were dealt a bum hand, though, placed in the 'Group of Death' alongside two-time world champions France, a Norway boasting the prolific Erling Haaland, and a Senegal side who had won the Afcon final only to see it taken away from them for players leaving the field in protest.

There was at least one moment to savour. Aymen Hussein, whose winning goal against Bolivia sent Iraq to the finals, scored against Norway in the opening match to level the score at 1-1.

Iraq's Aymen Hussein celebrates scoring against Norway. Reuters
Iraq's Aymen Hussein celebrates scoring against Norway. Reuters

It lasted all of four minutes before Haaland helped himself to a second as Norway ran out 4-1 winners.

Next up was France, where Kylian Mbappe scored twice in a weather-disrupted 3-0 victory for Les Bleus.

Iraq signed off their World Cup on a sour note, falling to a 5-0 defeat to Senegal and Rebin Saluka being shown a red card after only 13 minutes.

Best photos of the 2026 World Cup – in pictures

  • Nicolas Seiwald of Austria, left, in action against Fares Chaibi of Algeria in Kansas City. EPA
    Nicolas Seiwald of Austria, left, in action against Fares Chaibi of Algeria in Kansas City. EPA
  • Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau catches the ball above defender Derek Cornelius, wearing black, and South Africa's Mbekezeli Mbokazi at the Los Angeles Stadium. Canada won the last-32 clash 1-0, with a 92nd-minute strike. AFP
    Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau catches the ball above defender Derek Cornelius, wearing black, and South Africa's Mbekezeli Mbokazi at the Los Angeles Stadium. Canada won the last-32 clash 1-0, with a 92nd-minute strike. AFP
  • England's Harry Kane, right, celebrates scoring the second goal of the team's 2-0 victory over Panama. PA
    England's Harry Kane, right, celebrates scoring the second goal of the team's 2-0 victory over Panama. PA
  • Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Jordan to become the first person to score in seven consecutive World Cup games. AFP
    Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Jordan to become the first person to score in seven consecutive World Cup games. AFP
  • Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo makes his way past Colombia's Santiago Arias, left, and Jhon Arias. The teams drew nil-all. AFP
    Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo makes his way past Colombia's Santiago Arias, left, and Jhon Arias. The teams drew nil-all. AFP
  • Algeria's Rafik Belghali celebrates scoring against Austria during their 3-3 draw. AFP
    Algeria's Rafik Belghali celebrates scoring against Austria during their 3-3 draw. AFP
  • Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action against Iran's Mehdi Taremi, in another match that ended in a draw. Reuters
    Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action against Iran's Mehdi Taremi, in another match that ended in a draw. Reuters
  • Senegal's Pape Gueye, left, and Iraq's Ibrahim Bayesh viefor the ball. Senegal won 5-0. AFP
    Senegal's Pape Gueye, left, and Iraq's Ibrahim Bayesh viefor the ball. Senegal won 5-0. AFP
  • Spain's Pau Cubarsi (No 22) and Uruguay's Agustin Canobbio fight for the ball. Spain won 1-0. AFP
    Spain's Pau Cubarsi (No 22) and Uruguay's Agustin Canobbio fight for the ball. Spain won 1-0. AFP
  • Turkey midfielder Arda Guler scores a goal past the US's Matt Turner. Turkey won 3-2. EPA
    Turkey midfielder Arda Guler scores a goal past the US's Matt Turner. Turkey won 3-2. EPA
  • Australia's Nestory Irankunda (No 17) and Paraguay's Omar Alderete during the teams' 0-0 draw. EPA
    Australia's Nestory Irankunda (No 17) and Paraguay's Omar Alderete during the teams' 0-0 draw. EPA
  • The Netherlands' Jan Paul Van Hecke, left, and Nathan Ake in action against Tunisia's Anis Slimane. The Oranje won 3-1. AFP
    The Netherlands' Jan Paul Van Hecke, left, and Nathan Ake in action against Tunisia's Anis Slimane. The Oranje won 3-1. AFP
  • Ecuador's Nilson Angulo celebrates scoring during the team's 2-0 victory over Germany. AFP
    Ecuador's Nilson Angulo celebrates scoring during the team's 2-0 victory over Germany. AFP
  • Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa kisses the post as he celebrates after the match against Czech Republic in Mexico City. Reuters
    Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa kisses the post as he celebrates after the match against Czech Republic in Mexico City. Reuters
  • Mexico's Israel Reyes shoots at goal with an overhead kick. Reuters
    Mexico's Israel Reyes shoots at goal with an overhead kick. Reuters
  • Scotland fans play bagpipes as Scotland's Tartan Army travel to Miami Stadium for the match between Scotland and Brazil. Reuters
    Scotland fans play bagpipes as Scotland's Tartan Army travel to Miami Stadium for the match between Scotland and Brazil. Reuters
  • Morocco's Ismael Saibari scores their second goal against Haiti in Atlanta. Reuters
    Morocco's Ismael Saibari scores their second goal against Haiti in Atlanta. Reuters
  • Canada's Ismael Kone is seen in a wheelchair before the match against Switzerland. Reuters
    Canada's Ismael Kone is seen in a wheelchair before the match against Switzerland. Reuters
  • Brazil's Vinicius Junior scores their second goal against Scotland, in Miami. Reuters
    Brazil's Vinicius Junior scores their second goal against Scotland, in Miami. Reuters
  • South Africa's forward Thapelo Maseko is hugged by teammates while celebrating scoring his team's first goal during the match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe. AFP
    South Africa's forward Thapelo Maseko is hugged by teammates while celebrating scoring his team's first goal during the match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe. AFP
  • Mexico's defender Mateo Chavez scores his team's first goal past Czech Republic's goalkeeper Matej Kovar. AFP
    Mexico's defender Mateo Chavez scores his team's first goal past Czech Republic's goalkeeper Matej Kovar. AFP
  • Breel Embolo of Switzerland is challenged by Derek Cornelius of Canada. AFP
    Breel Embolo of Switzerland is challenged by Derek Cornelius of Canada. AFP
  • Croatia's Luka Modric is thrown into the air by teammates as they celebrate his 200th appearance for Croatia after the match against Panama. Reuters
    Croatia's Luka Modric is thrown into the air by teammates as they celebrate his 200th appearance for Croatia after the match against Panama. Reuters
  • Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston. AFP
    Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston. AFP
  • Harry Kane shoots at goal during match between England and Ghana in Boston Stadium. AFP
    Harry Kane shoots at goal during match between England and Ghana in Boston Stadium. AFP
  • DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu in action with Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, in Guadalajara. Reuters
    DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu in action with Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, in Guadalajara. Reuters
  • Norway players perform the traditional rowing celebration after their 3-2 win over Senegal. Reuters
    Norway players perform the traditional rowing celebration after their 3-2 win over Senegal. Reuters
  • Mohamed Salah of Egypt scores his team's second goal against New Zealand in Vancouver. AFP
    Mohamed Salah of Egypt scores his team's second goal against New Zealand in Vancouver. AFP

Updated: June 29, 2026, 6:05 AM
World Cup 2026EgyptMoroccoMohamed Salah