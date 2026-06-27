Sport

World Cup 2026

Mahmoud Saber, centre, of Egypt celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal against Iran in Seattle. EPA
Mahmoud Saber, centre, of Egypt celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal against Iran in Seattle. EPA
Mahmoud Saber, centre, of Egypt celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal against Iran in Seattle. EPA
Mahmoud Saber, centre, of Egypt celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal against Iran in Seattle. EPA

Egypt enter World Cup knockouts for first time in history after dramatic draw with Iran

Pharaohs were guaranteed entry into Round of 32 ahead of kick-off in Seattle, will face Australia in next round

The National

June 27, 2026

Egypt made it to the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup after a dramatic 1-1 draw against Iran.

The Pharaohs had already been guaranteed entry into the Round of 32 ahead of kick-off in Seattle after favourable overnight results.

Mahmoud Saber opened the scoring for Egypt in the fifth minute before Ramin Rezaeian levelled on 14 minutes.

The match seemed headed for a draw before Shojae Khalilzadeh scored the winner in added time.

However, the goal was disallowed upon VAR review for off-side.

Iran now face an ​anxious ​wait to ​see if ⁠they will progress as one of the third-placed teams.

The draw means Egypt finish second ⁠with five points, behind Belgium who thrashed New Zealand 5-1 in Group G.

Egypt thus qualified for the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in history.

Egypt broke the ​deadlock after a slick move with Mohamed Salah at its centre as ​his trademark left-footed ‌attempt eventually fell to Saber, whose tame effort slipped through Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran continued to fight and Taremi almost immediately won a penalty which was well saved by Mostafa ⁠Shobeir. The Egypt goalkeeper then produced another diving stop, only to see Rezaeian equalise on the rebound.

The result saw Egypt set up a Round of 32 a clash with Australia.

Updated: June 27, 2026, 5:54 AM
World Cup 2026Egypt