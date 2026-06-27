Egypt enter World Cup knockouts for first time in history after dramatic draw with Iran

Egypt made it to the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup after a dramatic 1-1 draw against Iran.
The Pharaohs had already been guaranteed entry into the Round of 32 ahead of kick-off in Seattle after favourable overnight results.
Mahmoud Saber opened the scoring for Egypt in the fifth minute before Ramin Rezaeian levelled on 14 minutes.
The match seemed headed for a draw before Shojae Khalilzadeh scored the winner in added time.
However, the goal was disallowed upon VAR review for off-side.
Iran now face an anxious wait to see if they will progress as one of the third-placed teams.
The draw means Egypt finish second with five points, behind Belgium who thrashed New Zealand 5-1 in Group G.
Egypt thus qualified for the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in history.
Egypt broke the deadlock after a slick move with Mohamed Salah at its centre as his trademark left-footed attempt eventually fell to Saber, whose tame effort slipped through Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.
Iran continued to fight and Taremi almost immediately won a penalty which was well saved by Mostafa Shobeir. The Egypt goalkeeper then produced another diving stop, only to see Rezaeian equalise on the rebound.
The result saw Egypt set up a Round of 32 a clash with Australia.