Egypt enter World Cup knockouts for first time in history after dramatic draw with Iran

Egypt made it to the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup after a dramatic 1-1 draw against Iran.

The Pharaohs had already been guaranteed entry into the Round of 32 ahead of kick-off in Seattle after favourable overnight results.

Mahmoud Saber opened the scoring for Egypt in the fifth minute before Ramin Rezaeian levelled on 14 minutes.

The match seemed headed for a draw before Shojae Khalilzadeh scored the winner in added time.

However, the goal was disallowed upon VAR review for off-side.

Iran now face an ​anxious ​wait to ​see if ⁠they will progress as one of the third-placed teams.

Play 00:20 In the crowd as Egypt and Iran exchange early goals in crunch World Cup match

The draw means Egypt finish second ⁠with five points, behind Belgium who thrashed New Zealand 5-1 in Group G.

Egypt thus qualified for the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in history.

Egypt broke the ​deadlock after a slick move with Mohamed Salah at its centre as ​his trademark left-footed ‌attempt eventually fell to Saber, whose tame effort slipped through Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran continued to fight and Taremi almost immediately won a penalty which was well saved by Mostafa ⁠Shobeir. The Egypt goalkeeper then produced another diving stop, only to see Rezaeian equalise on the rebound.

The result saw Egypt set up a Round of 32 a clash with Australia.