World Cup 2026: Which matches are at risk of weather delays?

The Group F match between the Netherlands and Tunisia on Thursday (Friday, 6am UAE time) in Kansas City could become the latest World Cup match disrupted by extreme weather.

The Kansas City Star reported that the US National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City has issued a flood watch that begins at 1pm local time on Thursday and ends at 7am on Friday.

The forecast calls for a possible two to three inches of rain “with excessive rainfall in thunderstorms enhancing flooding concerns”.

“There's a lot we can do. There's a lot we can prepare for. But the weather isn't one of those things,” said Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman.

“Let's hope it doesn't turn out too badly – that the remaining matches can be played under good conditions and actually be completed. But then again, we can't know that for sure.”

His opposite number, Herve Renard, joked that the weather may help his side after they were thrashed in their first two games. “Maybe it won't be bad for us, because at least we will be able to wake up,” he said.

What are the rules if there is a storm?

The World Cup faced its first weather delay of the tournament on Monday when thunderstorms interrupted France's match against Iraq causing a delay of more than two hours.

Heavy downpours started in the 35th minute and France reached half-time with a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Kylian Mbappe. Officials then announced a half-hour delay due to storms. A tornado warning was also issued shortly after kick-off.

“A severe thunderstorm is approaching,” Lincoln Financial Field's scoreboard read, while advising fans to seek shelter.

Fans at the 2026 World Cup - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide A Qatar fan before the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Reuters Info

Morocco against Haiti, in Atlanta, Georgia. EPA Info

South Africans and South Koreans at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico. AFP Info

An England fan is left in disbelief as his team draw 0-0 with Ghana in Boston. Reuters Info

Croatia supporters get into the World Cup spirit, before their side secure a 1-0 win over Panama. Reuters Info

Colombia fans are in full voice before a 1-0 win over DR Congo, at Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico. Getty Images Info

Jordanian supporters gather in Santa Clara, California, before their team takes on Algeria. Reuters Info

Algeria fans prepare to drive their team on inside the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in California. Reuters Info

Belgian fans blend their national flag's colours with American cowboy culture before their side face Iran at the Los Angeles Stadium. AFP Info

Norway's fans perform their Viking rowing celebration during their win over Senegal in New Jersey. AFP Info

An Ecuadorian fan hopes his side can soar into the knockout phase, before a match with Curacao in Kansas City. AFP Info

A Scotland fan at the Fifa World Cup Group C match against Morocco at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, US. Morocco beat Scotland 1-0. PA Info

A United States fan sets off a flare at a screening in Seattle before the team's match against Australia. The US beat Australia 2-0 in the Group D match. Reuters Info

A Mexico supporter gets ready to watch his team gallop into the knockout stage with a win over South Korea. EPA Info

A Ghana fan at Toronto Stadium. Reuters Info

England fans celebrate the 4-2 win over Croatia. AFP Info

A Colombia fan before the match against Uzbekistan. Reuters Info

Algerian fans before the match against Argentina in Kansas City. AFP Info

Argentinan fans celebrate after the Group J match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. Reuters Info

Forty-eight national football teams are in the US, Canada and Mexico for the opening stages of the Fifa World Cup 2026 and their fans are making a huge splash of colour and character at matches. Here Egypt fans arrive for the Pharaohs' Group G match with Belgium at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, Washington state. AFP Info

Scotland fans, alias the Tartan Army, are back at a World Cup for the first time since France '98 and are celebrating a 1-0 win over Haiti at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. PA Info

Saudi Arabia fans inside the ground before the match with Uruguay at the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Reuters Info

Tunisia fans in the World Cup spirit for the Group F match between Sweden and Tunisia at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon state, northern Mexico. AFP Info

Some things are worth the effort: A young Iran fan with his national flag at the Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, before the team's 2-2 draw with New Zealand. Reuters Info

Japan fans cheer from the stands during the Group F game between Netherlands and Japan at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. AFP Info

















































The match eventually resumed at 8pm local time, two hours and 10 minutes after the first half had ended. France went on to win 3-0.

Fifa follows the advice of the local authority – which, in that case, was the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. According to the rules, matches must be delayed for 30 minutes if lightning is detected within a 13km radius of a stadium. Any subsequent lightning strike resets the timer.

Which matches could be affected by weather?

Thursday's game between Germany and Ecuador at MetLife Stadium kicks off at 4pm local time (midnight Friday, UAE) and could get under way as stormy weather moves in. A thunderstorm is forecast for Thursday evening and fans will be hoping it arrives after the Group E finale is completed.

As mentioned above, heavy rain is expected around the time of the Netherlands versus Tunisia clash in Kansas City.

On Friday, France's game against Norway in Boston could also be affected. The match kicks off at 3pm local time (11pm, UAE), with rain and thunderstorms anticipated.