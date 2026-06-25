World Cup 2026: Which matches are at risk of weather delays?

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World Cup 2026

  • Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa kisses the post as he celebrates after the match against Czech Republic in Mexico City. Reuters
    Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa kisses the post as he celebrates after the match against Czech Republic in Mexico City. Reuters
  • Mexico's Israel Reyes shoots at goal with an overhead kick. Reuters
    Mexico's Israel Reyes shoots at goal with an overhead kick. Reuters
  • Scotland fans play bagpipes as Scotland's Tartan Army travel to Miami Stadium for the match between Scotland and Brazil. Reuters
    Scotland fans play bagpipes as Scotland's Tartan Army travel to Miami Stadium for the match between Scotland and Brazil. Reuters
  • Morocco's Ismael Saibari scores their second goal against Haiti in Atlanta. Reuters
    Morocco's Ismael Saibari scores their second goal against Haiti in Atlanta. Reuters
  • Canada's Ismael Kone is seen in a wheelchair before the match against Switzerland. Reuters
    Canada's Ismael Kone is seen in a wheelchair before the match against Switzerland. Reuters
  • Brazil's Vinicius Junior scores their second goal against Scotland, in Miami. Reuters
    Brazil's Vinicius Junior scores their second goal against Scotland, in Miami. Reuters
  • South Africa's forward Thapelo Maseko is hugged by teammates while celebrating scoring his team's first goal during the match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe. AFP
    South Africa's forward Thapelo Maseko is hugged by teammates while celebrating scoring his team's first goal during the match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe. AFP
  • Mexico's defender Mateo Chavez scores his team's first goal past Czech Republic's goalkeeper Matej Kovar. AFP
    Mexico's defender Mateo Chavez scores his team's first goal past Czech Republic's goalkeeper Matej Kovar. AFP
  • Breel Embolo of Switzerland is challenged by Derek Cornelius of Canada. AFP
    Breel Embolo of Switzerland is challenged by Derek Cornelius of Canada. AFP
  • Croatia's Luka Modric is thrown into the air by teammates as they celebrate his 200th appearance for Croatia after the match against Panama. Reuters
    Croatia's Luka Modric is thrown into the air by teammates as they celebrate his 200th appearance for Croatia after the match against Panama. Reuters
  • Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston. AFP
    Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston. AFP
  • Harry Kane shoots at goal during match between England and Ghana in Boston Stadium. AFP
    Harry Kane shoots at goal during match between England and Ghana in Boston Stadium. AFP
  • DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu in action with Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, in Guadalajara. Reuters
    DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu in action with Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, in Guadalajara. Reuters
  • Argentina's Lionel Messi becomes the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with his first strike against Austria. Reuters
    Argentina's Lionel Messi becomes the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with his first strike against Austria. Reuters
  • Ismaila Sarr of Senegal retrieves the ball after scoring his team's second goal against Norway. AFP
    Ismaila Sarr of Senegal retrieves the ball after scoring his team's second goal against Norway. AFP
  • Norway players perform the traditional rowing celebration after their 3-2 win over Senegal. Reuters
    Norway players perform the traditional rowing celebration after their 3-2 win over Senegal. Reuters
  • Mohamed Salah of Egypt scores his team's second goal against New Zealand in Vancouver. AFP
    Mohamed Salah of Egypt scores his team's second goal against New Zealand in Vancouver. AFP
  • Lionel Messi walks to take a corner during the match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. AFP
    Lionel Messi walks to take a corner during the match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. AFP

World Cup 2026: Which matches are at risk of weather delays?

Storms threaten to disrupt the action once again following two-hour delay in France vs Iraq group game

Andy Lewis

June 25, 2026

The Group F match between the Netherlands and Tunisia on Thursday (Friday, 6am UAE time) in Kansas City could become the latest World Cup match disrupted by extreme weather.

The Kansas City Star reported that the US National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City has issued a flood watch that begins at 1pm local time on Thursday and ends at 7am on Friday.

The forecast calls for a possible two to three inches of rain “with excessive rainfall in thunderstorms enhancing flooding concerns”.

“There's a lot we can do. There's a lot we can prepare for. But the weather isn't one of those things,” said Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman.

“Let's hope it doesn't turn out too badly – that the remaining matches can be played under good conditions and actually be completed. But then again, we can't know that for sure.”

His opposite number, Herve Renard, joked that the weather may help his side after they were thrashed in their first two games. “Maybe it won't be bad for us, because at least we will be able to wake up,” he said.

What are the rules if there is a storm?

The World Cup faced its first weather delay of the tournament on Monday when thunderstorms interrupted France's match against Iraq causing a delay of more than two hours.

Heavy downpours started in the 35th minute and France reached half-time with a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Kylian Mbappe. Officials then announced a half-hour delay due to storms. A tornado warning was also issued shortly after kick-off.

“A severe thunderstorm is approaching,” Lincoln Financial Field's scoreboard read, while advising fans to seek shelter.

Fans at the 2026 World Cup - in pictures

  • A Qatar fan before the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Reuters
    A Qatar fan before the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Reuters
  • Morocco against Haiti, in Atlanta, Georgia. EPA
    Morocco against Haiti, in Atlanta, Georgia. EPA
  • South Africans and South Koreans at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico. AFP
    South Africans and South Koreans at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico. AFP
  • An England fan is left in disbelief as his team draw 0-0 with Ghana in Boston. Reuters
    An England fan is left in disbelief as his team draw 0-0 with Ghana in Boston. Reuters
  • Croatia supporters get into the World Cup spirit, before their side secure a 1-0 win over Panama. Reuters
    Croatia supporters get into the World Cup spirit, before their side secure a 1-0 win over Panama. Reuters
  • Colombia fans are in full voice before a 1-0 win over DR Congo, at Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico. Getty Images
    Colombia fans are in full voice before a 1-0 win over DR Congo, at Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico. Getty Images
  • Jordanian supporters gather in Santa Clara, California, before their team takes on Algeria. Reuters
    Jordanian supporters gather in Santa Clara, California, before their team takes on Algeria. Reuters
  • Algeria fans prepare to drive their team on inside the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in California. Reuters
    Algeria fans prepare to drive their team on inside the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in California. Reuters
  • Belgian fans blend their national flag's colours with American cowboy culture before their side face Iran at the Los Angeles Stadium. AFP
    Belgian fans blend their national flag's colours with American cowboy culture before their side face Iran at the Los Angeles Stadium. AFP
  • Norway's fans perform their Viking rowing celebration during their win over Senegal in New Jersey. AFP
    Norway's fans perform their Viking rowing celebration during their win over Senegal in New Jersey. AFP
  • An Ecuadorian fan hopes his side can soar into the knockout phase, before a match with Curacao in Kansas City. AFP
    An Ecuadorian fan hopes his side can soar into the knockout phase, before a match with Curacao in Kansas City. AFP
  • A Scotland fan at the Fifa World Cup Group C match against Morocco at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, US. Morocco beat Scotland 1-0. PA
    A Scotland fan at the Fifa World Cup Group C match against Morocco at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, US. Morocco beat Scotland 1-0. PA
  • A United States fan sets off a flare at a screening in Seattle before the team's match against Australia. The US beat Australia 2-0 in the Group D match. Reuters
    A United States fan sets off a flare at a screening in Seattle before the team's match against Australia. The US beat Australia 2-0 in the Group D match. Reuters
  • A Mexico supporter gets ready to watch his team gallop into the knockout stage with a win over South Korea. EPA
    A Mexico supporter gets ready to watch his team gallop into the knockout stage with a win over South Korea. EPA
  • A Ghana fan at Toronto Stadium. Reuters
    A Ghana fan at Toronto Stadium. Reuters
  • England fans celebrate the 4-2 win over Croatia. AFP
    England fans celebrate the 4-2 win over Croatia. AFP
  • A Colombia fan before the match against Uzbekistan. Reuters
    A Colombia fan before the match against Uzbekistan. Reuters
  • Algerian fans before the match against Argentina in Kansas City. AFP
    Algerian fans before the match against Argentina in Kansas City. AFP
  • Argentinan fans celebrate after the Group J match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. Reuters
    Argentinan fans celebrate after the Group J match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. Reuters
  • Forty-eight national football teams are in the US, Canada and Mexico for the opening stages of the Fifa World Cup 2026 and their fans are making a huge splash of colour and character at matches. Here Egypt fans arrive for the Pharaohs' Group G match with Belgium at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, Washington state. AFP
    Forty-eight national football teams are in the US, Canada and Mexico for the opening stages of the Fifa World Cup 2026 and their fans are making a huge splash of colour and character at matches. Here Egypt fans arrive for the Pharaohs' Group G match with Belgium at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, Washington state. AFP
  • Scotland fans, alias the Tartan Army, are back at a World Cup for the first time since France '98 and are celebrating a 1-0 win over Haiti at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. PA
    Scotland fans, alias the Tartan Army, are back at a World Cup for the first time since France '98 and are celebrating a 1-0 win over Haiti at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. PA
  • Saudi Arabia fans inside the ground before the match with Uruguay at the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Reuters
    Saudi Arabia fans inside the ground before the match with Uruguay at the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Reuters
  • Tunisia fans in the World Cup spirit for the Group F match between Sweden and Tunisia at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon state, northern Mexico. AFP
    Tunisia fans in the World Cup spirit for the Group F match between Sweden and Tunisia at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon state, northern Mexico. AFP
  • Some things are worth the effort: A young Iran fan with his national flag at the Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, before the team's 2-2 draw with New Zealand. Reuters
    Some things are worth the effort: A young Iran fan with his national flag at the Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, before the team's 2-2 draw with New Zealand. Reuters
  • Japan fans cheer from the stands during the Group F game between Netherlands and Japan at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. AFP
    Japan fans cheer from the stands during the Group F game between Netherlands and Japan at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. AFP

The match eventually resumed at 8pm local time, two hours and 10 minutes after the first half had ended. France went on to win 3-0.

Fifa follows the advice of the local authority – which, in that case, was the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. According to the rules, matches must be delayed for 30 minutes if lightning is detected within a 13km radius of a stadium. Any subsequent lightning strike resets the timer.

Which matches could be affected by weather?

Thursday's game between Germany and Ecuador at MetLife Stadium kicks off at 4pm local time (midnight Friday, UAE) and could get under way as stormy weather moves in. A thunderstorm is forecast for Thursday evening and fans will be hoping it arrives after the Group E finale is completed.

As mentioned above, heavy rain is expected around the time of the Netherlands versus Tunisia clash in Kansas City.

On Friday, France's game against Norway in Boston could also be affected. The match kicks off at 3pm local time (11pm, UAE), with rain and thunderstorms anticipated.

Updated: June 25, 2026, 10:54 AM
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