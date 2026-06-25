World Cup 2026: Which matches are at risk of weather delays?

The Group F match between the Netherlands and Tunisia on Thursday (Friday, 6am UAE time) in Kansas City could become the latest World Cup match disrupted by extreme weather.
The Kansas City Star reported that the US National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City has issued a flood watch that begins at 1pm local time on Thursday and ends at 7am on Friday.
The forecast calls for a possible two to three inches of rain “with excessive rainfall in thunderstorms enhancing flooding concerns”.
“There's a lot we can do. There's a lot we can prepare for. But the weather isn't one of those things,” said Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman.
“Let's hope it doesn't turn out too badly – that the remaining matches can be played under good conditions and actually be completed. But then again, we can't know that for sure.”
His opposite number, Herve Renard, joked that the weather may help his side after they were thrashed in their first two games. “Maybe it won't be bad for us, because at least we will be able to wake up,” he said.
What are the rules if there is a storm?
The World Cup faced its first weather delay of the tournament on Monday when thunderstorms interrupted France's match against Iraq causing a delay of more than two hours.
Heavy downpours started in the 35th minute and France reached half-time with a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Kylian Mbappe. Officials then announced a half-hour delay due to storms. A tornado warning was also issued shortly after kick-off.
“A severe thunderstorm is approaching,” Lincoln Financial Field's scoreboard read, while advising fans to seek shelter.
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The match eventually resumed at 8pm local time, two hours and 10 minutes after the first half had ended. France went on to win 3-0.
Fifa follows the advice of the local authority – which, in that case, was the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. According to the rules, matches must be delayed for 30 minutes if lightning is detected within a 13km radius of a stadium. Any subsequent lightning strike resets the timer.
Which matches could be affected by weather?
Thursday's game between Germany and Ecuador at MetLife Stadium kicks off at 4pm local time (midnight Friday, UAE) and could get under way as stormy weather moves in. A thunderstorm is forecast for Thursday evening and fans will be hoping it arrives after the Group E finale is completed.
As mentioned above, heavy rain is expected around the time of the Netherlands versus Tunisia clash in Kansas City.
On Friday, France's game against Norway in Boston could also be affected. The match kicks off at 3pm local time (11pm, UAE), with rain and thunderstorms anticipated.