World Cup round-up: Morocco through, Qatar eliminated and Tunisia face the Netherlands tonight

Morocco are through to the last 32 after a dramatic 4-2 win over Haiti in Atlanta, coming from behind twice before taking control in the second half. Achraf Hakimi and Ismael Saibari both scored, meaning has Saibari netted in all three group games. Morocco finish second in Group C behind Brazil, who beat Scotland 3-0 with Vinicius Junior scoring, meaning he also has a goal in every game so far.

Qatar are out after a 3-1 defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina, finishing bottom of Group B with one point. Fifa also confirmed a five-match ban for Qatar's Assim Madibo for the tackle that broke Ismael Kone's leg against Canada. The decision has sparked debate about whether the punishment reflected intent or outcome.

Canada qualified but lost top spot to Switzerland after losing 2-1 to the Swiss. Mexico completed a perfect group stage with three wins and no goals conceded, while South Africa reached the knockouts for the first time in their history.

Tonight, six matches across three groups kick off simultaneously. In Group E at midnight, Germany face Ecuador while Curaçao play Ivory Coast, with both Ecuador and Curaçao needing wins to stay alive. In Group F at 3am, Tunisia face the Netherlands while Japan play Sweden. In Group D at 6am, Paraguay and Australia meet with second place on the line behind the already-qualified United States.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.