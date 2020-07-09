Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk 9; Tariq Lamptey 8 - Brighton v Liverpool player ratings

FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-LIVERPOOL BRIGHTON RATINGS: Mat Ryan - 6: Made some decent saves but also fumbled a few. AFP (AFP)

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Premier League champions Liverpool moved on to 92 points with a 3-1 win against a spirited Brighton on Wednesday.

Brighton contributed to the Reds being 2-0 up inside eight minutes as they attempted to play the ball out from the back.

Naby Keita first robbed Davy Propper to set up Salah for the first of his goals and the hosts fell victim to Liverpool's pressing game again two minutes later as Jordan Henderson drove home a Salah pass.

Leandro Trossard pulled a goal back for Brighton before half time and Graham Potter's side created plenty of opportunities to level before Salah headed in substitute Andrew Robertson's corner on 76 minutes.

Reflecting on the game, Steve Luckings has provided his player ratings in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next slide, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

