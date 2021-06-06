Abu Dhabi 'no limit' restaurants, UAE-China, Huawei cyber security hub, 2,188 new cases - The Daily Upate

On today's update we have the latest coronavirus figures, family members can now sit together at restaurants and cafes in Abu Dhabi, with no limit of numbers, and the UAE and China are to deepen collaboration in knowledge-based sectors.

Huawei is to help establish the Emirates as a cyber-security hub, Oman extends its UK entry ban and adds Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to the list, and G7 countries agree a 'historic' corporate tax deal.

Thoraya Abdullahi joins us for what's trending, including attacks in Jordan, disposed vaccines in Japan and Twitter saying the internet is a human right.