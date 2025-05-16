Trump says former FBI chief Comey called for his assassination

US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a> on Friday claimed that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/donald-trump-fires-fbi-director-james-comey-1.45084" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/donald-trump-fires-fbi-director-james-comey-1.45084">James Comey</a>, the former director of the FBI, had called for his assassination. Mr Comey posted a photo on Instagram that showed seashells arranged into the numbers “86 47". He wrote: “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” In American bars and restaurants, 86 is slang for denying service to or ejecting a customer. In police circles, it can be interpreted as a code for murder. Mr Trump is the 47th US President. Mr Trump <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/the-americas/james-comey-s-book-sells-600-000-copies-in-first-week-1.724554" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/the-americas/james-comey-s-book-sells-600-000-copies-in-first-week-1.724554">fired</a> Mr Comey in 2017. The President said the former FBI head “knew exactly” what the numbers meant. “A child knows what that meant. If you're the FBI director and you don't know what that meant? That meant assassination. And it says it loud and clear,” Mr Trump said in an interview with Fox News. “Our country has become respected again … and he's calling for the assassination of the President.” Mr Comey took the posting down and said he didn't know some people associated 86 with political violence. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said US police are investigating the alleged threat. “Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of @POTUS Trump,” Ms Noem posted on X. “DHS and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately.” Mr Trump spoke to Fox News while in the UAE at the end of his trip to the Gulf. The full interview is due to be broadcast at 6pm ET. The US President survived an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/14/donald-trump-injured-in-assassination-attempt-during-pennsylvania-rally-in-pictures/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/14/donald-trump-injured-in-assassination-attempt-during-pennsylvania-rally-in-pictures/">assassination attempt</a> in Pennsylvania last July and was targeted in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/16/trump-assassination-attempt-florida/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/16/trump-assassination-attempt-florida/">another plot</a> in September while playing golf in Florida.