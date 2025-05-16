Former FBI director James Comey, pictured in 2017, said it 'never occurred to him' that the numbers could be associated with violence AFP
Former FBI director James Comey, pictured in 2017, said it 'never occurred to him' that the numbers could be associated with violence AFP

News

US

Trump says former FBI chief Comey called for his assassination

Seashells photo posted on social media was incitement to violence, claims US leader

The National

May 16, 2025