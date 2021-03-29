US challenges Russia with call to reopen Syria aid checkpoints

In a challenge to Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for aid checkpoints to reopen in Syria. AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken challenged Russia on Monday by calling for the reopening of border checkpoints for moving food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies into war-ravaged Syria.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Mr Blinken called for more aid to reach the estimated 11 million Syrians who need handouts to survive more than a decade after anti-government protests spiralled into an all-out civil war.

The 15-member council first allowed cross-border aid operations into Syria in 2014 at several points. Last year, it reduced access to only the Bab Al Hawa crossing on the Turkey-Syria border due to opposition from Russia and China over reopening all four.

"The lives of people in Syria depend on getting urgent help. We have to do everything in our power to create ways for that aid to get to them, to open pathways not to close them," Mr Blinken told the remote meeting.

"Members of this council have a job to do – reauthorise all three border crossings for humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people."

Russian warplanes last week bombed Bab Al Hawa checkpoint, cutting off supplies to millions of Syrians in the country's north-west and forcing aid workers to reroute aid convoys across front lines within the turbulent country, said Mr Blinken.

"Stop taking part in or making excuses for attacks that close these pathways and stop targeting humanitarian aid workers and the Syrian civilians they're trying to help," he added.

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said about half of the food, medicine and other aid entering Syria passes through Bab Al Hawa crossing. He added that high rates of malnutrition demonstrated the need for more border crossings.

"The reason there's so much malnutrition is that the cross-border operation is too small to prevent it," Mr Lowcock told the council.

"More money and more border crossings would address that."

Russia, which backs the government of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, has said cross-border humanitarian deliveries should cease and that all the country's aid should transit via Damascus.

Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has said there were "no compelling reasons" to keep UN border aid checkpoints open and that it was "vital" to "give a start to domestic Syrian deliveries of humanitarian assistance".

The council is set to vote on cross-border aid operations again in July.



Over the past decade, the Security Council has been divided over Syria, with Syrian allies Russia and China pitted against Western members. Moscow has vetoed 16 council resolutions related to Syria and has been backed by Beijing in several votes.

Millions of people have left Syria and millions more have been internally displaced since a crackdown by the government on protesters in March 2011 led to a multi-front civil war that has dragged in Russia, Iran, Turkey, the US and others.

A two-day virtual donor meeting co-hosted by the UN and the European Union began on Monday aimed at raising $10 billion for aid needs in Syria and for the millions of Syrian refugees who have fled into nearby Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq and Egypt.

Donors have wearied of trying to fix Syria's seemingly endless crisis. The humanitarian appeal for 2020 was funded 45 per cent below its $3.82bn target — nearly a 14 per cent drop from the previous year.

"It has been ten years of despair and disaster for Syrians," Mr Lowcock said in a statement.

"Now plummeting living conditions, economic decline and Covid-19 result in more hunger, malnutrition and disease. There is less fighting, but no peace dividend. More people need more help than at any point during the war, and children must return to learning."

The coronavirus pandemic has compounded Syria's already dire economic crisis. The local currency has crashed and food prices have soared by 222 per cent from last year, pushing millions of people into poverty.

A deal between Russia and Turkey has reduced the levels of fighting in Syria's north-west, but the country's humanitarian situation is worsening, with some 24 million Syrians at home and abroad needing aid – more than at any other time in the conflict.

"For refugees from Syria and their host communities in the region, the Covid-19 pandemic hit during a decade-long crisis – stretching them to breaking point," UN development chief Achim Steiner said in a statement.

"Poverty and inequality are skyrocketing as hundreds of thousands of people have lost their jobs and livelihoods."

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

