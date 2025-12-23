Saudi Arabia executed three men in the eastern region, the Interior Ministry said. Reuters
Saudi Arabia executes three citizens for committing 'terrorist acts'

Three convicted of killing member of security forces, making explosives and possessing weapons

The National

December 23, 2025

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday executed three citizens who had been involved in “terrorist acts”, its Interior Ministry said.

The three men “committed terrorist operations in the kingdom, including the killing of a security personnel, injuring another, firing at security buildings and vehicles, making explosives, and possessing weapons and ammunition to disrupt the security and stability of society”, the ministry said in a statement.

They were arrested and referred to court, which sentenced them to death. The ruling was upheld by the Supreme Council after an appeal. The men were executed in the eastern region after a royal order was issued to carry out their sentence, the ministry said.

The kingdom last week executed a Yemeni national who had been convicted of terrorism charges.

The Interior Ministry said the man “committed terrorist crimes, including joining a foreign terrorist organisation, killing security personnel, and financing terrorism and terrorist acts”.

In its Tuesday statement, the ministry said the government is keen “to maintain security, achieve justice, and implement the provisions of Islamic Sharia against anyone who attacks the innocent and violates their right to life and security”.

It warned “anyone who dares to commit such an act that the legal punishment will be his fate”.

