Saudi Arabia executes Yemeni national convicted of terrorism

Saudi Arabia on Thursday executed a Yemeni national who had been convicted of terrorism charges, the kingdom's Interior Ministry said.
Qaboos Said Talib Al Kathiri “committed terrorist crimes, including joining a foreign terrorist organisation, killing security personnel, and financing terrorism and terrorist acts”, the ministry said in a statement.
Following investigations, a court sentenced him to death, and the ruling was appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, the ministry added. The death penalty was carried out on Thursday in the southern Asir region.
The ministry said the government is keen “to maintain security, achieve justice, and implement the provisions of Islamic Sharia against anyone who attacks the innocent and violates their right to life and security”.
It warned “anyone who dares to commit such an act that the legal punishment will be his fate”.
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Cofe
Year started: 2018
Based: UAE
Employees: 80-100
Amount raised: $13m
Investors: KISP ventures, Cedar Mundi, Towell Holding International, Takamul Capital, Dividend Gate Capital, Nizar AlNusif Sons Holding, Arab Investment Company and Al Imtiaz Investment Group
In numbers: China in Dubai
The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000
Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000
Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000
Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000
Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent
'Shakuntala Devi'
Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra
Director: Anu Menon
Rating: Three out of five stars
The specs
Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors
Power: Combined output 920hp
Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic
Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km
On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025
Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000
The biog
Age: 30
Position: Senior lab superintendent at Emirates Global Aluminium
Education: Bachelor of science in chemical engineering, post graduate degree in light metal reduction technology
Favourite part of job: The challenge, because it is challenging
Favourite quote: “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” Gandi
BMW M5 specs
Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor
Power: 727hp
Torque: 1,000Nm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh650,000