The flag of Saudi Arabia. Getty Images
News

Gulf

Saudi Arabia executes Yemeni national convicted of terrorism

Man was charged with joining a foreign terrorist organisation and killing security personnel

The National

December 18, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Saudi Arabia on Thursday executed a Yemeni national who had been convicted of terrorism charges, the kingdom's Interior Ministry said.

Qaboos Said Talib Al Kathiri “committed terrorist crimes, including joining a foreign terrorist organisation, killing security personnel, and financing terrorism and terrorist acts”, the ministry said in a statement.

Following investigations, a court sentenced him to death, and the ruling was appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, the ministry added. The death penalty was carried out on Thursday in the southern Asir region.

The ministry said the government is keen “to maintain security, achieve justice, and implement the provisions of Islamic Sharia against anyone who attacks the innocent and violates their right to life and security”.

It warned “anyone who dares to commit such an act that the legal punishment will be his fate”.

Updated: December 18, 2025, 10:46 AM
Saudi ArabiaYemen