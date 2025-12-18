Saudi Arabia executes Yemeni national convicted of terrorism

Saudi Arabia on Thursday executed a Yemeni national who had been convicted of terrorism charges, the kingdom's Interior Ministry said.

Qaboos Said Talib Al Kathiri “committed terrorist crimes, including joining a foreign terrorist organisation, killing security personnel, and financing terrorism and terrorist acts”, the ministry said in a statement.

Following investigations, a court sentenced him to death, and the ruling was appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, the ministry added. The death penalty was carried out on Thursday in the southern Asir region.

The ministry said the government is keen “to maintain security, achieve justice, and implement the provisions of Islamic Sharia against anyone who attacks the innocent and violates their right to life and security”.

It warned “anyone who dares to commit such an act that the legal punishment will be his fate”.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Cofe Year started: 2018 Based: UAE Employees: 80-100 Amount raised: $13m Investors: KISP ventures, Cedar Mundi, Towell Holding International, Takamul Capital, Dividend Gate Capital, Nizar AlNusif Sons Holding, Arab Investment Company and Al Imtiaz Investment Group

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

The biog Age: 30 Position: Senior lab superintendent at Emirates Global Aluminium Education: Bachelor of science in chemical engineering, post graduate degree in light metal reduction technology Favourite part of job: The challenge, because it is challenging Favourite quote: “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” Gandi