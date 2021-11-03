Sudan's generals acted to ensure their survival

Sudan’s army chief last month led a coup that toppled the joint military and civilian government that was meant to oversee Sudan’s transition to democratic rule by 2023.

Attempting to justify the seizure of power on October 25, Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan turned to a well-worn playbook, suggesting that the military takeover was necessary to avert a civil war.

The country's military leaders, he said, "sensed an imminent danger that threatens the nation's security and the safety of its people and territory".

A day later, he accused civilian politicians of embracing racist narratives that could lead to a "civil war that breaks up the country, undermines its unity, integrity and social fabric".

But experts say the latest entry in the long history of military takeovers in Sudan was not motivated by a pressing need to avert civil conflict, but arose out of fear among Sudan’s generals that the military was about to lose hold of the political power it has exercised in the country for decades.

"It was not a traditional coup because Gen Al Burhan was already in power," said Gehad Aouda, a political science professor at Egypt's Helwan University. "It was a coup for survival that squeezed civilian politicians out of the ruling establishment."

Gen Al Burhan's coup came just weeks before he was due to hand over – to a civilian – the leadership of a joint military-civilian council that acted as a collective presidency, with the general as the country's de facto president.

Threatened with having to hand control of their economic interests to civilians and weakened by their association with ousted dictator Omar Al Bashir, Sudan’s generals promptly pushed the country’s civilian leaders aside.

Enemies, allies and liabilities: Hamdok, Dagalo and Al Bashir

The generals were under pressure from former prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, who sought to transfer control of the military's vast economic interests to the government. Mr Hamdok was also pressing for the restructuring of the army and security agencies and placing them under civilian control.

Experts say Mr Hamdok’s aims were a step too far for the generals, who felt they had to act.

Quote The generals had no choice but to put a stop to the transition Yassern Alqam, Sudanese activist

"Mr Hamdok and his supporters were too revolutionary. They raised the ceiling of expectations too high and the generals felt threatened," Mr Aouda said.

Sudan’s civilian politicians were also adamant that ousted dictator Al Bashir – also a career soldier – be handed over to the International Criminal Court to stand trial on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity committed in the western Darfur region during the 2000s.

But Sudan’s generals, many of whom, including Gen Al Burhan, served in Darfur, are reluctant to do that, fearing that Al Bashir and others indicted by the ICC could implicate them in crimes committed during the campaign.

The civilian politicians also made an enemy of another powerful general, Mohamed Dagalo – the Darfur native and commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a battle-hardened militia that fought alongside the army and is widely suspected of being behind some of the atrocities committed in Darfur.

The politicians want to integrate the RSF into the armed forces on the grounds that Sudan should have one unified military. But Gen Dagalo, who has been sharply critical of Mr Hamdok’s government, has resisted the move.

Mohamed Dagalo, the commander of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries. AFP

Although Gen Dagalo and Gen Al Burhan were recently at odds over integrating the RSF with the army, the two generals found common ground in seeking the removal of Mr Hamdok's government, with both sharply criticising it in the weeks before the coup.

“The generals had no choice but to put a stop to the transition,” Yasser Alqam, a prominent Sudanese activist who took part in the 2018-2019 protests against Al Bashir, said of the military and the RSF.

"The civilians did not fail. They negotiated the lifting of international sanctions, launched genuine reform and the economy began to show signs of recovery. The military should have handed over its economic companies to the government and met other demands, but the generals chose instead to halt the transition process," he said.

Playing a weak hand

Sudan’s military was also in a weakened state as a result of its close association with Al Bashir’s Islamist regime.

Another source of concern for the generals was the work of a commission, mandated by the civilian-led government, to dismantle the legacy of Al Bashir's 29-year rule and weed out regime loyalists from the military, police and security agencies.

Gen Al Burhan and other top generals were in the commission’s crosshairs, and he promptly suspended the commission on October 25.

Gen Al Burhan and other generals could not have climbed up the military hierarchy if they were not Islamists loyal to and trusted by Al Bashir, said Hany Raslan, a Sudan expert at Egypt's Centre for political and Strategic Studies.

A career soldier, Al Bashir ensured that only supporters were enrolled in the military academy or progressed to the top brass, according to Mr Raslan.

“That policy undermined the military’s doctrine as a traditional melting pot for Sudan’s many ethnic and religious groups. It ultimately weakened it,” he said.

Sudan's military has long viewed itself as the ultimate guarantor of stability – always ready to take over from civilians it sees as unfit to lead a country that often appears to be on the brink of falling apart.

That mindset meants that ambitious or disgruntled officers have ruled the country for 50 of the 65 years since independence in 1956.

"In the past, the Sudanese army saw itself as the custodian of nationalism, stepping in to save the nation from chaos," said Alex De Waal, a prominent expert on Sudan and the executive director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University.

"That notion has become less and less tenable over the years; first with the Islamisation of the army and then with its pervasive corruption and merging with militia forces," he told The National.

The coup was met with deadly street protests in Khartoum and across Sudan as well as strong international condemnation.

Fledgling mediative efforts are under way, but mutual distrust between the military and civilians is running high.