Trouble for Starmer as Labour loses and Reform surges in early UK election results

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is on course to suffer humiliating defeats in elections across the country, as early results show the populist hard-right Reform UK party surging to victory in the polls.

Labour was haemorrhaging seats as authorities in England began declaring local election results overnight, after a set of contests that could prove decisive for Mr Starmer’s leadership.

Reform leader Nigel Farage suggested his party was on course for a general election victory after taking council seats from Labour when the first results were announced. Reform’s gains exceeded 210 seats when results were announced from 37 of the 136 councils in England in the early hours of Friday, while Labour lost more than 160, including in its traditional northern heartlands.

A jubilant Mr Farage heralded a “historic change in British politics", saying “there is no more left-right”. Reform was “scoring stunning percentages in traditional old Labour areas”, he added.

The pro-Palestine Greens are also expected to do well, with leader Zack Polanski predicting “record-breaking local elections” for the party. He said it would “take time for the full scale of the Green successes to become clear", especially in London boroughs to be counted later on Friday, and called for Mr Starmer to “listen to the people and go”.

There was some hope for Labour though, with polling expert Sir John Curtice saying a stronger than expected performance in London, and the Greens struggling to convert votes into seats, may lead to the party avoiding a complete drubbing.

“It may well be now that Labour lose rather less than the 1,500 seats that some people said was potentially the tipping point for attempts to try to unseat Keir Starmer."

Voting are counted after local elections across England. Getty Images Info

Tory woe

It could be another bad night for the Conservatives despite an improvement in party leader Kemi Badenoch’s approval rating, with the party expected to lose further ground to Reform. It did manage to take the London borough of Westminster from Labour, however.

Almost 25,000 candidates were fighting to be elected to more than 5,000 seats on the councils across England, where six local mayoral contests also took place.

In Scotland, all 129 seats were up for grabs at Holyrood, while voters in Wales were choosing 96 members of the Senedd. Votes in Scotland and Wales are not due to be counted until later on Friday, but both elections are expected to pile further pressure on the Prime Minister.

Labour faces losing the national vote in Wales for the first time in more than a century, while in Scotland the SNP appears likely to remain the largest party after 19 years in power.

Conservative candidate Philip Stephenson-Oliver celebrates his win in the Westminster City Council election. PA Info

Farage jubilant

Baghdad-born former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who defected from the Conservatives to Reform in January, said it was a historic night that proved there were no longer left or right traditional heartlands for Labour or Conservatives.

He said Mr Starmer was a “lame duck prime minister” after a “catastrophic night” for Labour.

Mr Farage compared the substantial gains to clearing Becher’s Brook, a famously difficult jump in the Grand National horse race.

“If we cleared Becher’s Brook and landed well, we go on to win the Grand National," he said. “What is very clear to me is that our voters will stick with us now all the way through.”

Mr Starmer’s party went into Thursday’s local elections expected to lose up to 1,850 councillors, with senior figures describing the contest as “tough”.

Initial results painted a bleak picture for the Prime Minister. In some wards in Halton, in Cheshire, Reform won with more than 50 per cent of the vote in an area where last year Mr Farage’s party won the Runcorn and Helsby by-election by just six votes.

Labour losses to Reform followed in Chorley, Lancashire, and Wigan, Greater Manchester.

A national drubbing is likely to reignite speculation about Mr Starmer’s leadership of the party and the country. Before polls closed, The Times reported that Energy Secretary and former Labour leader Ed Miliband had privately urged the Prime Minister to set out a timetable for his departure after the elections.

Play 02:06 Britain’s political shake-up plays out in battle for Hastings

Labour's Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, whose wife Pamela Hargreaves lost her seat in Reform’s clean sweep, said Mr Starmer should step down. “It’s clear to me that the Prime Minister should take this opportunity to set out a timetable for his own departure, and then allow for the widest possible leadership election that includes all the talents of our party," Mr Brash added.

But Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy urged Labour to refrain from playing “pass the parcel” with the party leadership in response to the election results. He told the BBC there were “questions we have to answer”, but there were “no circumstances in which the answer to the questions that the British people are raising is to change the leader yet again”.