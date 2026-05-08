Three ISIS-linked women arrested on slavery and terrorism charges after return to Australia

Three of the four women who returned to Australia after spending years in ISIS-linked detention camps in Syria were arrested on slavery and terrorism charges upon arrival.

A group of 13 left Damascus on Thursday and arrived at Sydney and Melbourne airports on two Qatar Airways flights. Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said that “some individuals” would face charges on arrival.

Kawsar Abbas, 53, and her daughter Zeina Ahmad, 31, were arrested at Melbourne Airport by officers from the Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team.

Police alleged the pair committed crimes against humanity, including engaging in slave trading, enslavement and possessing a slave during their time under ISIS rule in Syria. Authorities said the mother took part in the purchase of a Yazidi girl for $10,000.

Abbas was charged with four offences under Australia’s crimes against humanity laws, while Ahmad faces two slavery-related charges. The offences carry maximum penalties of up to 100 years and 50 years in prison, respectively.

Abbas’s second daughter, Zahra, 33, was not arrested or charged. The women returned with eight children, who are expected to undergo deradicalisation programmes and psychological support.

Lawyers for the two women said they would seek bail on Monday.

In Sydney, Janai Safar, 32, was charged with being a member of a terrorist organisation and with entering or remaining in an area controlled by ISIS. Each offence carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Police allege she travelled to Syria in 2015 with her husband, who had joined ISIS. Under Australian law, travel to ISIS-controlled Raqqa between 2014 and 2017 was prohibited without a legitimate purpose.

Her lawyer is expected to apply for bail in a Sydney court.

Australian authorities have repeatedly said they would not actively facilitate the return of women and children who joined ISIS in Syria. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had “absolutely zero sympathy for these people”.

“I do have sympathy for the children, who are victims of decisions that their parents have made,” he said.

There are still 21 Australian nationals in the Al Roj camp in north-eastern Syria. Supporters of the detainees said efforts were under way to repatriate the remaining Australians within weeks.

One woman in the camp remains subject to a temporary exclusion order, which bars her from returning to Australia for up to two years. Such orders can be imposed on citizens aged 14 and above considered to pose a high security risk.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said authorities had maintained contingency plans since 2014 to deal with Australians linked to extremist organisations.