UAE air aid operation delivers 600 tonnes of essentials to 150,000 Gazans

A UAE relief operation in support of Gaza has concluded after flying in more than 600 tonnes of food, medicine and other essential supplies for 150,000 people.

The Humaid Air Bridge campaign was established in February by Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, to deliver a lifeline to communities grappling with the fallout of war.

Charities across Ajman helped the campaign, overseeing aid consignments and organising shipments.

The large quantities of supplies – including 30,000 food parcels – were transported to the Egyptian city of Al Arish on a series of flights, in preparation for distribution to families across the enclave who are facing hunger and have limited access to medical care.

Sheikh Humaid said that supporting the people of Gaza was a humanitarian responsibility and stressed the need to alleviate the suffering of civilians caught up by conflict.

The initiative was part of the UAE's relief campaign – Operation Gallant Knight 3 – set up following the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The Emirates has sought to deliver humanitarian support in a show of solidarity with Gazans, with relief efforts continuing even as the Emirates came under attack from Iran.

The UAE has provided billions of dirhams worth of aid, has set up a field hospital in Gaza and a floating hospital aboard a repurposed ship in Al Arish, as well as flying thousands of patients to the UAE for urgent medical treatment.