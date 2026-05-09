Dubai consulate offers support after Indian sailor killed in dhow blaze near Strait of Hormuz

India's consulate in Dubai has pledged its support after a sailor was killed and four crew were injured on Friday in a dhow fire close to the Strait of Hormuz.

At least 17 other seafarers were understood to be aboard the boat and were rescued by a passing ship.

The cause of the blaze has not been established and neither the exact location of the boat - nor its point of origin and final destination - have been disclosed.

Indian consulate officials met surviving crew, while the injured are receiving medical treatment in Dubai.

"The consulate is saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident at sea that caused the tragic death of an Indian crew of a wooden dhow," Dubai's Consulate General of India said, in a statement shared on social media on Saturday.

"The consulate is in touch with the owner of the wooden dhow and is ascertaining further details. The consulate will render all possible assistance in this matter on priority. Our deepest condolences.

"Indian consulate officials have met the rescued Indians. The injured are being extended medical treatment."

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil trading route that has been effectively closed off during the Iran war.