Bahrain arrests 41 people it claims linked to Iran

Bahrain's government has arrested 41 individuals it claims are linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), labelling them as the “core” of an alleged terrorist network operating within the country.

The Ministry of Interior announced that, based on the findings of investigations and security reports, as well as previous investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution into cases of espionage involving foreign entities and sympathy with blatant Iranian aggression, security services have uncovered an organisation connected to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. The Bahrain News Agency reported that the 41 members of this core organisation have been detained, with legal proceedings under way against them.

According to the Interior Ministry, the suspects face accusations of “espionage involving foreign entities and sympathy with blatant Iranian aggression”, while investigations into additional individuals who may be implicated are continuing.

"Meanwhile, investigations are continuing to take necessary measures against anyone found to be involved in the activities of this organisation and who has committed illegal acts," the Agency reported.

On March 12, Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced the arrest of four citizens for espionage on behalf of Iran. The investigation revealed that one individual utilised high-resolution photographic equipment to capture images and record co-ordinates of vital locations in Bahrain, which were then sent via encrypted software to the IRGC.

Additionally, five individuals were arrested on March 15 for allegedly providing “sensitive” information to the IRGC, according to the kingdom’s Ministry of Interior.

At the end of March, three people were arrested for allegedly forming a terrorism cell linked to Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Recently, Bahrain issued sentences of up to three years and fines for 14 other persons convicted in seven cases related to Iranian attacks on the Gulf state. The kingdom has also revoked the nationality of 69 individuals, accusing them of supporting or expressing sympathy for Iranian attacks and of involvement in related security offences.