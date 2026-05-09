President Sheikh Mohamed and Turkey's Erdogan discuss ways to boost ties in call

President Sheikh Mohamed and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan set out plans to bolster ties between their nations in a phone call on Saturday.

The leaders explored ways to strengthen collaboration within the framework of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which came into effect in March 2023.

The sides underlined their joint commitment to boosting UAE-Turkey relations, with a focus on the economy and development.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Erdogan also discussed the Iran war and its serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

They addressed the UAE's participation in Saha Expo 2026, an international defence and aerospace exhibition which concludes on Saturday.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, visited the event in Istanbul as part of a working visit in which he held high-level talks with Mr Erdogan.

The meeting addressed a number of regional issues, including developments in the Middle East.

Sheikh Mansour was joined by Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc); Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Faisal Al Bannai, adviser to the UAE President for strategic research and advanced technology affairs, and a number of senior officials.