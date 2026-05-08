President Sheikh Mohamed receives Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed receives Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed receives Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed receives Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court

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UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed receives Ruler of Umm Al Quwain in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Saud pray for UAE's security and prosperity

The National

May 08, 2026

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President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday received Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Saud was accompanied by Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

They reviewed a number of issues related to national affairs and the wellbeing of citizens in light of the UAE’s sustained focus on strengthening the role of citizens in the country’s development while supporting its continued progress, reported state news agency Wam.

Updated: May 08, 2026, 6:11 PM
UAESheikh Mohamed bin Zayed