Sheikh Mansour discusses Middle Eastern security with Turkey's Erdogan

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, discussed developments in the Middle East with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sheikh Mansour arrived in Turkey on Friday on a working visit, reported the state news agency Wam. The meeting addressed a number of regional issues, including "developments in the Middle East and their repercussions on regional security and stability, with the two sides exchanging views on these matters", Wam stated.

They also explored ways to further strengthen them in support of the two countries’ shared development priorities and mutual interests, in a manner that promotes growth and prosperity for both nations.

The discussions took place within the framework of the strategic relations and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) between the two countries, as well as their shared commitment to continuing progress towards its objectives.

Accompanying Sheikh Mansour were Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group Chief Executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc); Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; and a number of senior officials, reported state news agency Wam.