The top 10 trending destinations on TikTok: from Dubai to Istanbul

TikTok is the source of a lot of inspiration these days. From the latest coffee trend, to the dance routine everyone needs to learn, it can help put everything from songs to beauty trends on the map.

And it’s also becoming an increasing source of travel inspiration, too. Traditionally, Instagram and Pinterest have been the go-to places for your wanderlust , but as more and more creators favour TikTok, it’s becoming a serious contender for the home of travel inspiration.

Luggage storage company Bounce analysed the top trending cities on TikTok, based on the content with the most views, to establish the places giving the video sharing platform’s users the most inspiration.

Unsurprisingly, Dubai made the list, coming in at second place, with 37.1 billion hashtag views. Here is a look at where else made the top 10.

The top 10 travel destinations on TikTok:

1. New York City, United States - 216 billion views

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 37.1 billion views

3. Istanbul, Turkey - 16.9 billion views

4. London, United Kingdom – 13.9 billion views

5. Barcelona, Spain – 12.6 billion views

6. Paris, France - 11.2 billion views

7. Mumbai, India – 9.6 billion views

8. Hawaii, United States – 9.4 billion views

9. Miami, United States – 9.1 billion views

10. Toronto, Canada – 8.4 billion views

In top spot by some way is New York City, with views for videos featuring the hashtag #NYC totalling more than 216 billion . Home to some of the world’s most famous landmarks, as well as being the cultural capital of the US, it’s unsurprising that the Big Apple topped the list.

Dubai takes the second spot, with just over 37 billion views. The city has become one of the world’s top holiday destinations in recent years, and with its luxurious hotels, shops and restaurants, along with its ultramodern buildings, and lively nightlife, it’s easy to see why Dubai is popular with TikTokers.

Turkey’s capital, Istanbul, comes in at third place, racking up just under 17 billion views , beating some of Europe’s other big capitals. Situated on the cusp of Europe and Asia, Istanbul’s the city is brimming with culture, history and landmarks, while its lively nightlife and incredible food scene help explain why the city’s TikTok creators are brimming with inspiration.

Unsurprisingly, the English capital comes in at fourth place, with close to 14 billion views. That’s to its cultural landmarks including Buckingham Palace, the Natural History Museum, and Tate Modern, as well as a bustling nightlife and theatre scene, London remains one of the most popular city destinations in Europe.

With its world-famous architecture, sprawling food markets, and stretches of sandy beaches, content created from Barcelona on TikTok raked up 12.6 billion views, putting it at number 5 . The spot has a unique blend of city and beach vibes, offering endless travel inspiration.

The city of love came in at number 6 on the list, racking up 11.2 billion TikTok views. Thanks to its incredible landmarks, chic style and abundance of art and cultural attractions, TikTokers are forever finding new ways to find ideas in the city.

Mumbai, the most populated city in India, comes in at number 7 . Brimming with culture and the sights and smells of India’s spices and cuisines, TikTok users are keen to explore the hashtag for future travel inspiration.

The US’s island state is a bucket-list destination for most people, so it’s no surprise that it made the list. Racking up 9.4 billion views, it’s green mountains, rolling waves and pristine beaches are the subject of many videos.

As one of the most popular party hotspots in the US, content created under the Miami hashtag has racked up 9.1 billion views . With its flashy houses, megaclubs and pristine shores, the celebrity hotspot is a travel must for people looking for a lively getaway.

The financial capital of Canada rounds out the top 10, racking up 8.4 billion views. Known for it’s incredible food scene, green parks and the famous CN tower, it’s a city rife for exploring – and then posting your adventures to TikTok, of course.

