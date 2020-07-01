Taut and sporty: the latest Audi A4 arrives in Middle East

Audi has just released its new A4 in the Middle East and the men and women in the backroom have given it a new tauter and sportier look in a bid to make it distinct from its brothers and sisters.

The single-frame grille has been made broader and flatter, with horizontal lines emphasising the width at the front and rear of the vehicle, while the area above the fenders is a little more muscular than the previous model. It’s different but still gives an impression of Audi’s classic look.

Buyers can choose a standard suspension setup, or a sports version, both of which can be raised and lowered depending on the terrain and how hairy you want the ride to be.

Under the bonnet, Middle East buyers have a choice of four turbocharged engines with a 12-volt hybrid system. Their power outputs range from 110 kW (150 hp) to 260 kW (354 hp).

A high-resolution, MMI touch display with acoustic feedback, measuring 10.1 inches, replaces the functions of the previous manual control on the centre console.

And if exclusivity is your bag, Audi is offering a special Audi A4 quattro edition, with just 100 units being made available in the Middle East.

The A4 is in UAE showrooms now, with prices starting at Dh207,060.

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25