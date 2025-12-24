Biggest fashion moments of 2025: From Kendrick Lamar's jeans to Matthieu Blazy's Chanel debut

What a year 2025 has been for fashion.

Forget trends, colour palettes or hemlines, the past 12 months have been an action-packed calendar of buzzy new appointments, high-profile departures and, sadly, some famous deaths. There have been industry-altering buy-outs, and a noteworthy shift away from fashion's epicentre.

Kendrick Lamar's bootcut jeans

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance made headlines for more than just the music. Getty Images

In February, singer Kendrick Lamar broke the internet when he took to the stage for his Super Bowl performance. Wearing a custom-made Martine Rose letterman jacket, emblazoned with the name of the final track on his GNX album, Gloria, and a pair of $1,300 Celine bootcut jeans, his performance drew an audience of close to 100 million, sparking a spike in online searches for flared jeans.

Tailoring Black Style at the Met Gala

Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o poses for the cameras at the Met Gala. EPA

In May, the Met Gala in New York finally paid homage to black men's fashion, via its exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Inevitably, Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky stole the show- her dressed in Marc Jacobs, he in his own design – by announcing her third pregnancy.

Pierpaolo Piccioli joins Balenciaga

Pierpaolo Picciolli's first collection for the Spanish couture house Balenciaga. Photo Baleniciaga

In just one of the many appointments this year, Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli joined Balenciaga in May – a match that felt akin to a homecoming. Known for his couture grandeur in his previous role at Valentino, Piccioli follows in the footsteps of founder Cristobal, who was known as the couturier's couturier.

Anna Wintour steps down from Vogue

Anna Wintour announced she was stepping down as editor of American Vogue magazine. Getty Images

In June, Anna Wintour announced that after a record 37 years, she was stepping down as editor of American Vogue magazine. Almost an institution in her own right, she has shifted to become the magazine’s global editorial director and Conde Nast’s chief content officer.

Zegna swaps Milan for Dubai

Zegna's show at Dubai Opera. Chris Whiteoak / The National

In a sure sign of the growing importance of the Middle Eastern market, the Italian luxury house Zegna presented its spring/summer 2026 collection at Dubai Opera, its first show outside Milan. In a high-profile step away from the traditional fashion calender, Zegna booked the opera house for two weeks in June, shipped in tonnes of sand, and transformed it into a plant-filled paradise perfect for showing off its laid-back aesthetic.

Original Birkin bag sells for $10 million

The first Hermes Birkin bag sold for $10 million. Photo: Sotheby's

In July, the original Birkin bag, made by Hermes and given to the singer-actress Jane Birkin in 1984, was auctioned by Sotheby's for $10 million. In December, a second bag – the French company presented Birkin with a total of five – sold at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Collectors' Week for $2.9 million.

Miranda Priestly at the Dolce & Gabbana runway show

Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci attended the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan. Photo Dolce & Gabbana instagram

In September, the actress Meryl Streep sat in the front row at the Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer 2026 show in Milan, dressed as the character Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada. Streep was joined by co-star Stanley Tucci, who plays Nigel, and their presence was filmed for the sequel, set for release in 2026.

Bella Hadid draws crowds in Dubai and Kuwait

Bella Hadid visited the Middle East to launch her perfume, Orabella. Photo Bella Hadid Instagram

The Palestinian-American model Bella Hadid stopped off briefly in Dubai and Kuwait in October to launch her Orebella perfume line in the region. Her appearance at Dubai Mall drew huge crowds and sent fans into a frenzy as thousands jostled to catch sight of her.

Maria Grazia Chiuri returns to Fendi

Maria Grazia Chiuri at the Christian Dior Cruise 2026 collection show in Rome in May. Reuters

It has been a big year for Fendi. Not only did it mark its centenary, but also the return of Maria Grazia Chiuri, now as creative director. Having started her career at Fendi, she went on to lead Valentino and, most recently, Dior women's wear. This latest move reunites her with the label where she learnt her craft. “I return to Fendi with honour and joy,” she said of the announcement. Her first collection will be shown in February 2026.

Jonathan Anderson makes Dior debut

Jonathan Anderson made his debut at Dior in June with the menswear collection

Another major appointment of 2025 was Jonathan Anderson's move to Dior. Having left Loewe in March after 11 years as creative director, he made his debut at Dior in June with the menswear collection, making him the first designer since Dior himself to head up all of its divisions. In September, he presented his first women's collection as a horror show, in which he cleverly rewired Dior codes to appeal to a new audience. His arrival is hailed as injecting new energy into the house.

Italian designer Giorgio Armani dies

Italian designer Giorgio Armani died aged 91. AFP

Italian designer Giorgio Armani died on September 4, aged 91. After a five-decade career, during which he rewrote the rules of men's and womenswear, he had become synonymous with a certain unhurried style.

Other losses this year included Rosita Missoni – half of the couple behind Missoni, who died in January at the age of 93; the Scottish firebrand designer Pam Hogg, who died in November, aged 74; as well as Paul Costelloe, most famous for dressing Princess Diana, also in November, aged 80.

Demna's Gucci debut upstages London Fashion Week

La Contessa, from the first collection by Demna for Gucci. Photo Gucci

Ex-Balenciaga creative director Demna announced his arrival at Gucci by launching his first collection on the closing day of London Fashion Week in September. He dropped his first collection both online and physically, as a gallery of Gucci “characters”, including actress Demi Moore. By making it available to buy immediately, he managed to completely upstage the Burberry show taking place in London at the same time.

Daylight robbery at the Louvre

Jewels including this emerald necklace were stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris. AFP

In October, thieves made off with about $102 million worth of jewellery in a daytime heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Dressed as construction workers, they snatched eight pieces from the French crown jewels in under eight minutes. While arrests have been made, there has been no sign of the stolen gems.

Labubus takeover

Labubus were the accessory of 2025. AFP

Despite being first released in 2015, and made famous by Lisa from Blackpink in 2024, Labubus dolls were the accessory of 2025. Although somewhat odd looking, with plastic faces and big eyes, and a sales technique that masks the identity of the doll until paid for, Labubu fever gripped the world. The furry monsters could be spotted swinging from bags, belts and backpacks everywhere. A collaboration between Labubu and French bag maker Moynat in October produced a line of passport holders, card holders and bag charms.

Matthieu Blazy arrives at Chanel

Matthieu Blazy made his debut at Chanel in October

Matthieu Blazy made his hotly anticipated debut at Chanel in October, a year after leaving Bottega Veneta. Staged as part of Paris Fashion Week, his Chanel arrival was vivacious and daring, filled with colour and unexpected verve. Only a few weeks later, he staged his first Metiers d’art show for the house, this time in New York. Taking over the New York subway, it outlined his fresh take for Chanel.

Chalhoub Group turns 70

Regional fashion powerhouse the Chalhoub Group celebrated its 70th anniversary in November, throwing a swanky party at Dubai's Museum of the Future. The company that brought Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Loewe, Christofle and Christian Dior to the Middle East – along with many other important names – is the cornerstone of regional fashion.

Prada Group buys Versace

A Versace store in New York. Reuters

The Prada Group acquired fellow Italian company Versace in December, in a deal worth a reported $1.38 billion. It followed the departure in March of Donatella Versace, who had led the company for almost 30 years following her brother's death. She is now the chief brand ambassador to the company Gianni Versace founded in 1978. Prada has yet to announce what it has planned for Versace's revival, but all eyes will be keenly watching.

