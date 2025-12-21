Why Prada is betting on craftsmanship: Inside the Scandicci leather atelier

At Prada’s leather atelier in Scandicci, on the edge of Florence, Andrea Guerra is taking his time. “If you are in a hurry in the luxury field, you’d better change business,” the Prada Group chief executive says with a shrug. “We are in a world that should be, and should remain, slow. It is a world that should embrace technology, while at the same time valuing creativity and human values.”

Florence is one of Italy’s historic craft districts, famous for its leatherwork since the 13th century. Last month, the normally private factory floor opened its gates to mark the 25th anniversary of the Prada Academy, the maison’s training ground for the next wave of artisans.

There is now an academy in four Italian regions: Tuscany, Marche, Veneto and Umbria, which feed talent directly into Prada’s 23 Italian factories. Since 2021, the Scandicci site alone has trained 571 leather-workers.

Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, and Andrea Guerra, Prada Group CEO. Reuters

For Prada’s chief marketing officer, Lorenzo Bertelli – who is also the son of the brand’s co-chief executives, Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli – the academy is not just an addition to the business, but its backbone. “My father always insisted the factories should be our own,” he says.

“People didn’t understand why we chose the hard way, but the problems our competitors have now, we have experienced in making our supply chain as transparent as possible.”

The conversation today around “Made in Italy” has become complicated. Long a label that guaranteed excellence and quality, recent investigations have revealed a network of poor practices at its outer edges, with murky subcontracting chains where wages and working conditions fall far below the level of the dream being sold on the shop floor.

Now, in an attempt to salvage the industry’s reputation and erase exploitation, Italy’s government is preparing legislation that will force all companies to audit every level of their complex supply chains.

Students at the Academy practising shaping leather around a wooden last. Photo: Prada

Prada, meanwhile, is happy to let a few dozen journalists wander through its workshops. Calling it a factory feels like a misnomer, as the vast space is all-white and spotlessly clean and tidy, with the hundred or so employees dressed in white coats. The workers, who are predominantly under the age of 35, are focused on the many steps that go into making the Galleria, Arcadie and Cleo bags.

“Eighty per cent of what we do,” Guerra says, “is hands, hearts and thought. Leather is a living matter – no two skins are alike, you have to start from there. It’s manic attention to detail, but these are the details that build the overall picture. This is a total focus we have put in place.”

The academy is Prada’s answer to a challenge facing the luxury sector, of how to make craftsmanship feel not nostalgic, but contemporary. Students are paid during their four-and-a-half-month training and during the seven-month apprenticeship that follows. If their work meets Prada’s exacting standards, they join the factory floor full-time.

Leathergoods operator Francesca Rettori and Leonardo Nesi, Prada Group CMO Lorenzo Bertelli and Academy student. Photo: Prada

Two graduates, both in their twenties, Francesca Rettori and Leonardo Nesi, speak about the shift from student to expert. “Every stitch, every gesture matters,” Rettori says. “The academy taught me to see the accuracy behind every detail. I like to see something coming out of my manual skills.” Nesi adds: “The main reason I decided to pursue this career is curiosity. I’m interested in everything that’s behind what we do – the materials, and the processing. At first you think tasks are repetitive, but once you understand the process, you realise how complex it is. You need patience.”

As AI is reshaping the world of work, Lorenzo maintains that white-collar workers are most at risk. “Technological advances mean that knowledge-based jobs that were seen as high-value can be replaced by technology. But the jobs that require manual skills will stay and survive, even though they were considered low-value in the past.”

“The Wolf of Wall Street was the hype for a whole generation, but today, most are presenting PowerPoint and Excel files,” he jokes. “But in a world where technology is replacing process, technology cannot replace craftsmanship. These are people who are not going to lose their jobs, because working with your hands cannot be replaced.”

As the industry wrestles with pricing, responsibility and the role of technology, Prada seems clear on one thing: the future will be made by hand. Photo: Prada

Inside the Scandicci factory, that sentiment feels tangible. One worker guides the quilting of a Miu Miu Arcadie, where a layer of Lycra beneath the leather and cotton wadding creates the bag’s softly ruched signature. Another perfects the chamfered curve of the Prada Cleo, a line so distinctive that only one craftsman is permitted to stitch it. Nearby, a table is devoted entirely to folding tissue paper for the final packaging, an unhurried ritual of its own.

Work at this factory is not just assembly-line labour. Guerra says: “When we say manufacturing, we think about assembly lines, repetitive moments, components, but we’re not talking about that. This is totally different; it’s industrial craftsmanship. ‘Made in Italy’ craftsmanship is a part of our culture.”

Prada wages, Lorenzo says, match or exceed industry standards – “if they’re not competitive, people leave” – but salary is no longer the only measure of value. “Young people are interested in health and health conditions, they think about their families, their children. Also, we have many young women with us and it’s important to provide them with support – a woman by definition is a multitasker.”

"Made in Italy" craftsmanship is essential to Prada's mission. Photo: Prada

Guerra agrees. “I see younger generations interested in manual work and things created by hand. Even in Milan, I don’t think all young people want to be consultants, they want a work-life balance and to reduce alienation in their work.”

The company’s chief people officer, Rosa Santamaria Maurizio, points to the academy’s deeper purpose “Luxury is about emotion, even in the workplace. The academy preserves Made in Italy, transfers knowledge between generations and builds pride in what our people do.”

As the industry wrestles with pricing, responsibility and the role of technology, Prada seems clear on one thing: the future will be made by hand. Or as Lorenzo puts it: “What was once seen as nostalgic is now our most modern source of value.”

Guerra adds: “What matters is to have the continuing ability to plan, to be patient and to look ahead. When you have an academy, you can’t think that after just three months someone will be able to produce a bag. It’s a long path and journey – but we are not in a hurry.”

Wicked: For Good Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater Rating: 4/5

Match info: Burnley 0 Manchester United 2

Lukaku (22', 44') Red card: Marcus Rashford (Man United) Man of the match: Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

Directed: Smeep Kang

Produced: Soham Rockstar Entertainment; SKE Production

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma

Rating: Two out of five stars

UAE%20PREMIERSHIP %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%20v%20Jebel%20Ali%20Dragons%0D%3Cbr%3E%0DSaturday%2C%208.15pm%2C%20Al%20Ain%20Amblers%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESemi-final%20results%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDubai%20Exiles%2020-26%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%0D%3Cbr%3EDubai%20Tigers%2032-43%20Jebel%20Ali%20Dragons%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ETable%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1%20Dubai%20Tigers%2C%2033%20points%0D%3Cbr%3E2%20Dubai%20Exiles%2C%2024%20points%0D%3Cbr%3E3%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%2C%2018%20points%0D%3Cbr%3E4%20Jebel%20Ali%20Dragons%2C%2014%20points%0D%3Cbr%3E5%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Harlequins%2C%2014%20points%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20electric%20motors%20with%20102kW%20battery%20pack%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E570hp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20890Nm%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Up%20to%20428km%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh1%2C700%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Race card 4pm Al Bastakiya Listed US$300,000 (Dirt) 1,900m 4.35pm Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,200m 5.10pm Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 $350,000 (Turf) 1,200m 5.45pm Burj Nahaar Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,600m 6.20pm Jebel Hatta Group 1 $400,000 (T) 1,800m 6.55pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 $600,000 (D) 2,000m 7.30pm Dubai City Of Gold Group 2 $350,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 4pm Zabardast 4.35pm Ibn Malik 5.10pm Space Blues 5.45pm Kimbear 6.20pm Barney Roy 6.55pm Matterhorn 7.30pm Defoe

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

MATCH INFO Liverpool 3 Sadio Man 28' Andrew Robertson 34' Diogo Jota 88' Arsenal 1 Lacazette 25' Man of the match Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

Pox that threatens the Middle East's native species Camelpox Caused by a virus related to the one that causes human smallpox, camelpox typically causes fever, swelling of lymph nodes and skin lesions in camels aged over three, but the animal usually recovers after a month or so. Younger animals may develop a more acute form that causes internal lesions and diarrhoea, and is often fatal, especially when secondary infections result. It is found across the Middle East as well as in parts of Asia, Africa, Russia and India. Falconpox Falconpox can cause a variety of types of lesions, which can affect, for example, the eyelids, feet and the areas above and below the beak. It is a problem among captive falcons and is one of many types of avian pox or avipox diseases that together affect dozens of bird species across the world. Among the other forms are pigeonpox, turkeypox, starlingpox and canarypox. Avipox viruses are spread by mosquitoes and direct bird-to-bird contact. Houbarapox Houbarapox is, like falconpox, one of the many forms of avipox diseases. It exists in various forms, with a type that causes skin lesions being least likely to result in death. Other forms cause more severe lesions, including internal lesions, and are more likely to kill the bird, often because secondary infections develop. This summer the CVRL reported an outbreak of pox in houbaras after rains in spring led to an increase in mosquito numbers.