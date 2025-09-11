Prada embraces slouchy elegance with new Dada bag

Prada’s autumn/winter 2025 women’s show was theatre by way of paradox. Titled Raw Glamour, the collection explored femininity through a lexicon of contradiction – harmony met dissonance, structure wrestled with improvisation.

Typically, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons offered little elaboration, leaving audiences to decode which pieces best articulated their manifesto. But one accessory crystallised the entire proposition: the Dada bag.

Named after the anti-establishment art movement that dismantled logic and beauty, the bag channels Prada’s own compulsion to unpick codes of classic femininity, reassembling them into something stranger and more magnetic.

Kendall Jenner, right, in Prada's autumn/winter 2025 campaign. Photo: Prada

Rendered in white, soft nude, grey or black, it tapers delicately with elongated handles positioned a third of the way down – a subtle redistribution of weight and perspective.

A narrow buckled belt cinches the bag’s “waist”, gathering soft nappa leather into loose, intentional folds. This isn’t the prescribed perfection of razor pleats, but the haphazard beauty of studied nonchalance.

Prada’s creative duo have always favoured the undone over the immaculate, finding profound humanity in moments of deliberate imperfection.

The Dada bag uses belting to create shape and volume. Photo: Prada

Belting is hardly novel at Prada; it’s a recurring motif exploring body-garment relationships. Here, applied to soft and smooth nappa, it conjures ladylike sophistication, while pivoting between elegance and utility.

This is Miuccia’s particular genius – transforming supposed flaws into new standards of taste. With its ambiguous proportions and utility-inflected elegance, the Dada feels destined not for It-bag hysteria, but for women too self-aware to follow prescribed rules. The bag serves as metaphor for the entire collection – a study in restraint and release, order and undoing.

Clothes, too, inhabited this liminal space – rigorous tailoring met spontaneous draping, rugged knits paired with whisper-light silks, suggesting strength and fragility aren’t opposites, but collaborators in defining modern femininity.

At Prada, contradiction isn’t merely tolerated – it’s skilfully curated. With the Dada bag as a standard-bearer, this season clarified one truth – feminine glamour isn’t extinct. It has simply been deconstructed.

