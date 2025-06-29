How Egypt's Okhtein went from a small workshop to being celebrated by Emma Watson and Beyonce

“It symbolises us,” says Aya Abdel Raouf, one half of the Egyptian brand Okhtein, which she co-founded with her sister, Mounaz. Featuring designs that are striking and original, Okhtein’s bags blend metal and leather.

The brand’s signature hardware – opposing arrowheads joined by a bar – embodies the bond the siblings share. “One arrow is going in one direction and the other the opposite, but still connected,” Aya explains.

Founded in 2013, Okhtein – Arabic for “two sisters” – is more than a label; it’s a love letter to kinship and heritage. “We’re only a year apart,” says Aya. “We grew up in our own little bubble. Even as children, we did all our creative projects together. Mounaz used to say: ‘I’ll only paint if Aya is in the room.’”

Their dynamic is clear – Mounaz, a fine artist with a passion for jewellery and handbags, brings the creative vision, while Aya grounds it with strategy. “The feeling of sisterhood is powerful,” Aya says. “And it’s not necessarily by blood. Your best friend could be your sister. She can be different, but she completes you.”

Sisters Aya and Mounaz Abdelraouf, founders of Okhtein - which means 'two sisters' in Arabic. Photo: Okhtein

That ethos underpins every Okhtein piece. What began with bags has evolved into fine jewellery. The double-arrow motif now appears in rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets – sculptural, elegant and unmistakably theirs.

“It was a natural progression,” Aya says. “Jewellery is a big part of our culture. We’re gifted jewellery for celebrations, weddings, birthdays, births. So, it is not just a pretty necklace. Jewellery is intimate. It holds memory.”

Their heritage remains the backbone of the brand. “Egypt is a fusion of African, Islamic and Coptic cultures,” says Mounaz, explaining how the country was notably absent from the fashion capitals when they were growing up. “Arabs have long been luxury consumers, but we wanted to be creators,” she adds. So they began naming bags after felucca boats and etching palms and serpents into brass – a nod to ancient Egyptian symbolism and stories.

That aesthetic was shaped by visits to Cairo’s Khan el-Khalili market, where they stumbled upon an alleyway brimming with brass artisans. “We had been toying with the idea of launching a jewellery brand,” says Mounaz. “Then we thought, why not merge the two? Brass and leather. Jewellery and handbags.”

The brand's ethical stance brought early international attention in 2014, when actress Emma Watson highlighted the work they do with indebted women in Egypt. Photo: Okhtein

The resulting bags, launched in 2013, were unlike anything else. Semi-circular minaudieres entirely sculpted from brass and embossed with palm motifs; sleek leather wallets finished with a decorative metal plate; and a range of clutches with a coiled brass bangle that encircles the wrist like a snake. Even leather is finished in pearlescent sheens, hammered studs and metallics, adding a modern shimmer to traditional craft.

More recently, the pair took the difficult decision to shift most of the operations to Italy for greater expertise. Some elements have remained, however. “We still keep 10 per cent of production in Egypt,” says Aya. “We’ve stayed with one of our earliest factories. The owner even wants to send his team to Italy to learn. He constantly surprises us.”

Their ethical stance brought early international attention. In 2014, a UK publication highlighted the work they do with indebted women in Egypt, making woven raffia bags. Actress Emma Watson shared the story. “We weren’t represented by an agency,” laughs Aya. “We were literally stalking stylists on Instagram.”

Today, their bags are carried by famous names such as Gigi Hadid, the Kardashians and Beyonce – a “miracle moment”, exclaims Aya.

In 2020, the sisters opened their Cairo flagship, followed by their first GCC boutique in 2024 at Dubai’s City Walk. Photo: Okhtein

But beneath all the celebrity sparkle lies a deeper intent. “We always wanted to build something that would last,” she explains. “It starts with being seen. Arab designers deserve space on the global stage.”

In 2020, the sisters opened their Cairo flagship, followed by their first GCC boutique in 2024 at Dubai’s City Walk. There, customers can browse both bags and fine jewellery – pieces such as the Bond ring, which reimagines the arrow motif in 18k gold, set with diamonds or emeralds, or the Snake Rod choker, a collar made with textured gold and glinting stones that feels ancient, almost mystical.

By recasting traditional motifs in gold, diamonds, sapphires, rubies and emeralds, Aya and Mounaz have done more than just expand their range. They’ve distilled sisterhood, identity and protecting artisanship into a precious art form.

“We are two little sisters from Cairo trying to make it in the fashion world,” says Mounaz. “We want to shed light on the storytelling, the values, the empowerment. We started in a workshop – now we’re in Harrods and Selfridges. I like to think we gave people the hope and the dream to start somewhere and reach their goals.”

THE TWIN BIO Their favourite city: Dubai Their favourite food: Khaleeji Their favourite past-time : walking on the beach Their favorite quote: ‘we rise by lifting others’ by Robert Ingersoll

